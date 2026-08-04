Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Pirates-Brewers, Dodgers-Cubs, Padres-Diamondbacks)

We have a full slate of MLB action on Tuesday night as the post-deadline run to the playoffs begins.

I’m targeting an underdog and a pair of home teams for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, August 4.

MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, August 4

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers UNDER 7.5 (-115)

Chicago Cubs (+178) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks (-120) vs. San Diego Padres

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers UNDER 7.5 (-115)

It could very well be a pitcher’s duel in Milwaukee between Jared Jones and Logan Henderson.

Jones has allowed five runs in 17 innings since the All-Star break, and Henderson has yielded just three runs in 15.2 innings.

Neither offense has been particularly hot, either. The Pirates have scored four runs or fewer in six of their last eight games, with Milwaukee scoring three or fewer in three straight, four of five, and five of their last seven games.

There is the risk of the Pirates bullpen allowing a few runs later in the game, so the 1st 5 Innings UNDER could also be worth a look.

Chicago Cubs (+178) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Tarik Skubal has the tall task of being the Dodgers’ stopper in his debut. Los Angeles has lost four games in a row, scoring 15 runs in that span.

And it’s not as if Skubal is getting an easy opponent. The Cubs are just five games worse than the vaunted Dodgers this season, and beat up a southpaw in Justin Wrobleski last night.

There is value on the Cubs tonight at home, where they’re 32-24 on the season.

Arizona Diamondbacks (-120) vs. San Diego Padres

Both of these teams have been up and down recently, but the pitching matchup heavily favors Arizona.

Eduardo Rodriguez threw eight shutout innings in Pittsburgh last time out and allowed two runs in six innings before that. On the flip side, Randy Vasquez has allowed 10 runs in 6.1 innings in his last two starts, and allowed six runs in nine innings in his previous two outings.

Furthermore, Arizona is 32-22 at home while San Diego is 26-30 on the road.

I’ll back the Diamondbacks as small home favorites tonight.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.