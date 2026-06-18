Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for White Sox-Yankees, Giants-Braves, Angels-A's)

The MLB schedule continues its normal cadence with a smaller slate on Thursday. There are just nine games throughout the day, with five starting at 6:40 p.m. ET or later.

I’m targeting a home favorite and two totals for my MLB best bets today.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, June 18.

MLB Best Bets for Thursday, June 18

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees OVER 9.5 (-114)

Atlanta Braves (-144) vs. San Francisco Giants

Los Angeles Angels at Athletics UNDER 10.5 (-113)

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees OVER 9.5 (-114)

The Yankees go for the sweep tonight after outscoring the White Sox 22-7 in the first two games of the series. New York has now won four in a row and eight of nine, scoring six runs or more in six of those contests.

I’m not confident enough in Ryan Weathers to take the Yankees as big favorites, though. The southpaw has allowed 16 runs in his last three starts, yielding at least five runs in each outing.

The Yankees should be able to keep up their scoring surge, with the White Sox getting their fair share as well to get to this OVER.

Atlanta Braves (-144) vs. San Francisco Giants

The Braves turn to Martin Perez to put a stop to their three-game losing streak and avoid getting swept by the Giants.

The veteran has allowed 7 ER in 21 IP (3.00 ERA) in his last four outings, with the Braves winning his last three starts. On the other hand, the Giants have lost each of Landen Roupp’s last eight starts, including 4 ER in 4.2 IP last time out against the Cubs.

This might just be the pitching matchup that the Braves need to get them back on track. They’re still a much better team than the Giants.

Los Angeles Angels at Athletics UNDER 10.5 (-113)

We have a solid pitching matchup in Sacramento with Jose Soriano facing off against Gage Jump.

Soriano is coming off five shutout innings against the Rays after a rough start against the Dodgers. Jump has allowed four runs in his last three starts after giving up four runs in his MLB debut.

Neither offense has been clicking as of late either, so I’ll fade the bats in Sacramento tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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