Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Yankees-Orioles, Nationals-Rangers, Angels-Astros)

We have a usual lighter slate in the MLB on Thursday with just nine games on the docket, including six afternoon contests.

I have a pick for each of the three later games for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Aug. 20.

MLB Best Bets for Thursday, Aug. 20

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Yankees (-119) at Baltimore Orioles

Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers UNDER 7.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros UNDER 8.5 (-115)

New York Yankees (-119) at Baltimore Orioles

Gerrit Cole takes the mound as the Yankees look to extend their winning streak to four games and sweep the Orioles in Baltimore.

The Yankees have been a strong team away from home all season long, going 40-28 on the road. The O’s are now just .500 at home after dropping the first two games of this series.

Kyle Bradish has been better for Baltimore recently, but has one good (6 IP, 0 ER) and one bad (4 IP, 5 ER) start against the Yankees this season.

New York is still the much better team and has the better pitcher on the hill tonight.

Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers UNDER 7.5 (-110)

The Nationals bounced back from a 5-0 loss in the series opener for a 6-0 shutout win of their own last night. Neither of these teams has been able to find much offensive consistency as of late, especially after Washington’s trades and injuries hampered its league-best offense.

Andrew Alvarez has been a pleasant surprise for the Nats this season, and Jacob deGrom is still Jacob deGrom, even if he is battling through some injuries.

This is a lower total, but I can’t see either of these teams putting up more than four or five runs, and I don’t see both teams putting up a handful.

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros UNDER 8.5 (-115)

Grayson Rodriguez vs. Peter Lambert might actually be a good pitching matchup tonight in Houston.

Rodriguez has struggled a bit as of late, but he’s still allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his last four starts. He’s also yielded a total of five runs (four earned) in 10.1 innings against Houston this season.

Lambert has been much more trustworthy, allowing two earned runs or fewer in each of his last eight starts. That includes five innings of two-run ball against the Angels on July 28.

The Astros may be able to get to Rodriguez and the Angels’ bullpen, but they’ve also scored three runs or fewer in three straight games and five of their last seven contests.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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