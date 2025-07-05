Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Yankees Will Snap Losing Streak vs. Mets)
The Fourth of July edition of Walk-Off Wagers was a banger, pulling off the 3-0 sweep! Hopefully, you were able to make your holiday a little bit sweeter by getting in on the action.
Now it's time to carry that momentum into the weekend, so I'm back with three more plays for Saturday's slate. Let's see if we can post another winning card today.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Yankees (-150) vs. Mets via BetMGM
- Tigers (-130) vs. Guardians via FanDuel
- Astros vs. Dodgers UNDER 8.5 (-110) via FanDuel
Yankees vs. Mets Prediction
The Mets are in a lot of trouble today when it comes to starting pitching. Not only do the Yankees have the advantage between Carlos Rodon (2.95 ERA) and Frankie Montas (6.00 ERA), but the Mets have been horrific this season against left-handed pitchers. Their OPS drops from .760 against righties to .672 against lefties, which ranks in the bottom half of the Majors. Over the past 30 days, they've been the worst team in baseball against lefties, sporting a batting average of just .204 against them.
If the Yankees can't snap their losing streak with this big of an advantage in the pitching department, it'll officially be time to press the panic button.
Pick: Yankees -150
Tigers vs. Guardians Prediciton
I bet the Tigers in this spot yesterday, and I see no reason why I shouldn't make the same bet today. In my opinion, Detroit should be a much bigger favorite. This is once again a matchup between one of the hottest offenses in baseball and one of the coldest. Over the past 30 days, the Tigers have a batting average of .268 and the second highest OPS at .800. The Guardians in that time frame have a batting average of .201 and an OPS of .594, both are the worst marks in baseball.
The Tigers also have a significant pitching advantage with Casey Mize (2.86 ERA) taking on Logan Allen (4.27 ERA). Once again, this bet seems like a no-brainer.
Pick: Tigers -130
Astros vs. Dodgers Prediction
The pitching matchup in this game is too good for this total to be this high, as Framber Valdez (2.72 ERA) will take on Shohei Ohtani (2.25 ERA). Ohtani is only expected to pitch two innings in this one, but those will still be two solid innings of play from the MVP.
I also have some concerns surrounding the Dodgers' offense, which has been middling of late. They rank ninth in OPS over the past 30 days and 13th in that stat over the past two weeks. This has all the makings of a low-scoring affair.
Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-110)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!