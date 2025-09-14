Is Wan'Dale Robinson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Cowboys)
New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
Robinson missed practice on Wednesday with the ankle issue, but he returned to log limited sessions on both Thursday and Friday.
That’s a good sign for Robinson’s chances for playing on Sunday, but it appears the Giants may take his status right up to the 11:30 a.m. window when they have to officially announce their inactives. On the bright side for New York, both Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton are off the injury report and ready to go for Week 2.
Oddsmakers have set the Giants as 4.5-point underdogs in Week 2 against Dallas, but that line has moved in favor of the Giants as the week has gone on.
If Robinson is able to play, it’ll give New York one more offensive weapon to help Russell Wilson, who struggled mightily in his Giants debut in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for Robinson if he’s able to suit up on Sunday.
Best Wan’Dale Robinson Prop Bet vs. Cowboys
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Wan’Dale Robinson OVER 3.5 Receptions (-158)
If Robinson is able to play, he’s a great bet to clear his receptions prop against a Dallas defense that is down one of its top cornerbacks in DaRon Bland.
Robinson caught six of his eight targets in Week 1 against the Commanders, and while he ended up with just 55 receiving yards, he played 76.5 percent of the team’s snaps on offense.
Last season, Robinson was a target and catch machine, reeling in 93 of his 140 targets in 17 appearances. He finished with four or more grabs in 14 of those games.
Even if the Giants wideout is limited on Sunday, he’s worth a look in this market.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
