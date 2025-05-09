Warriors NBA Championship Odds Sink, Timberwolves Rally Amidst Steph Curry Injury Uncertainty
The Golden State Warriors’ odds to win the NBA Championship have been sinking since Steph Curry hurt his hamstring in the first game of their Western Conference Semifinal playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
After getting blown out by the T-Wolves in Game 2, they’ve dropped even further.
The Warriors were +2500 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the NBA Title after winning Game 1 of the series, but have now fallen to +3000 at DK.
Golden State was +1600 at DK earlier in the postseason, among the top half after the opening round. Now they have the worst odds of any team to win the title.
The series is currently tied 1-1, but the biggest question surrounds Curry’s hamstring. He missed Game 2, and the Timberwolves won 117-93 after racing out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter. Although T-Wolves star Anthony Edwards injured his ankle in the game, it was abundantly clear from the onset that Minnesota would cruise to a W.
Even amidst Edwards’ injury, which doesn’t appear to be serious, the Timberwolves' odds to win the title have improved significantly since Curry got hurt. They were +1300 at DraftKings coming into the series, but are now +900, tied with the Cavs as the third betting favorite behind the Thunder and Celtics.
Here’s how the odds for all the teams stack out currently with odds from DraftKings.
NBA Championship Odds
- Oklahoma City Thunder +125
- Boston Celtics +310
- Cleveland Cavaliers +900
- Minnesota Timberwolves +900
- New York Knicks +1300
- Denver Nuggets +1600
- Indiana Pacers +1600
- Golden State Warriors +3000
The Knicks are up 2-0 in their series against the Celtics after taking two in Boston. Still, oddsmakers have the Celtics as a slight favorite to win that series.
The same happened in the Cavs-Pacers series, and oddsmakers are still favoring Cleveland in the market.
Perhaps the most interesting team is the Nuggets. They won their first game against the Thunder before getting blown out in Game 2. These odds suggest the Thunder will win a game in Denver coming up to take back homecourt advantage.
Curry’s health is the biggest question mark remaining in that series. He is expected to miss at least a week, which would keep him out of Game 3 and likely Game 4. If the Warriors can win one at home and Curry returns for Game 5 or Game 6, that could swing things in their favor.
However, the odds indicate that it won’t likely happen. If anything, they’re suggesting the Warriors' title chances are nearly 50% worse than the second-lowest teams on the oddsboard.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.