Warriors vs. Clippers Opening Odds for NBA Play-In Tournament (Can Clips Get First Tourney Win?)

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Golden State Warriors for the second time this week, but this one has a bit more importance.

The Warriors had nothing to play for as they fell 115-110 in Los Angeles on Sunday. They’ll have everything to play for on Wednesday night.

It’s a win-or-go-home game for both teams, with the winner still needing to beat the Suns or Blazers to secure a playoff spot.

The Warriors took down the Clippers in October, but Los Angeles has won all three meetings in the new year.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Warriors vs. Clippers in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 15.

Warriors vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Warriors +4.5 (-105)

Clippers -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Warriors +160

Clippers -192

Total

220.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Home-court advantage has been extremely important for both teams this season. The Clippers are 23-18 at home, and the Warriors are 15-26 on the road.

All four meetings this season between the Warriors and Clippers went UNDER the total.

Can Clips Get First Play-In Win?

This will be the second year that the Clippers are in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Things didn’t go too well back in 222 when they lost to the Timberwolves and Pelicans to become one of the few No. 8 seeds to not advance to the postseason.

The Warriors also fell into that category in their first Play-In experience, losing to the Lakers and Grizzlies back in 2021. They then lost their lone game in 2024 as the No. 10 seed before securing their No. 7 seed with a win over Memphis last season.

Golden State finished the season on a three-game losing streak, and a win over Sacramento was its lone victory in its last eight games.

The Clippers have a great chance to get their first NBA Play-In Tournament victory on Wednesday night.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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