Warriors vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 5
Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers are starting to turn their season around, although they’re coming off a loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.
Now, Los Angeles is at home to face the Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry, who are just two games over .500 in the 2025-26 season. Golden State is in the mix for a playoff spot in the West, but it hasn’t played nearly as well as it would have liked so far this season.
Oddsmakers have set the Warriors as small road favorites in this matchup, even though they are four games under .500 on the road in the 2025-26 campaign.
Leonard and Curry have turned back the clock this season with some of their big scoring games, but who has the edge on Monday night?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference battle on Jan. 5.
Warriors vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Warriors -1.5 (-105)
- Clippers +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Warriors: -118
- Clippers: -102
Total
- 225.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Warriors vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 5
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Warriors record: 19-17
- Clippers record: 12-22
Warriors vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- LJ Cryer – out
- Seth Curry – out
- Malevy Leons – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Yanic Konan Niederhauser – questionable
- Bradley Beal – out
- Chris Paul – out
- Bogdan Bogdanovic – out
- Derrick Jones Jr. – out
Warriors vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ivica Zubac OVER 9.5 Rebounds (+102)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing Zubac to clear this line against Golden State:
Los Angeles Clippers big man Ivica Zubac recently returned from an injury, and he has a very favorable matchup on Monday against a smaller Golden State Warriors team.
Golden State ranks 20th in the NBA in both rebounding percentage and opponent rebounds per game, and that’s a great sign for Zubac to reach 10 or more boards on Monday night.
In his last 10 games against Golden State, Zubac has 10 or more boards in eight of them, picking up at least 11 rebounds in five straight. Even though he may play a few less minutes since he’s returning from an injury, I’d expect the Clippers center to control the glass whenever he’s in the game.
This season, Zubac started slow, but he’s now averaging 11.0 rebounds on 20.2 rebound chances per game. He’s a steal at plus money against Golden State.
Warriors vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
A few weeks ago, I would have loved getting the Warriors at this price against the Clippers, but Los Angeles has really turned things around over its last 10 games, ranking sixth in the NBA in net rating.
The loss of Derrick Jones Jr. to another injury is pretty big for L.A. but I’m not buying Golden State on the road, where it is just 8-12 this season.
The Warriors are also just 15th in the league in net rating over their last 10 games, and they’ve struggled to string wins together outside of a three-game streak right around Christmas.
Leonard has looked like his old self in recent games, and the return of Zubac should work wonders for the Clippers on the defensive end of the floor.
All season long, I’ve wondered if the Warriors will get enough from their role players to capitalize on another awesome Steph Curry season, and so far it hasn’t been the case.
Golden State is just 4-8 against the spread when favored on the road this season, and I think the Clippers are live to get a home win on Monday.
Pick: Clippers Moneyline (-102 at DraftKings)
