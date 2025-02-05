Warriors vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 5
The Golden State Warriors are fighting for a play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference, and they’ll need to pick up a win over the West’s worst team — the Utah Jazz — on Wednesday.
Golden State is favored on the road in this matchup, but Utah gave the Indiana Pacers a tough game on Feb. 2, losing by just one at home.
The Jazz have struggled at home all season long but the Warriors have fallen off after a 12-3 start to the campaign.
With Golden State linked to stars like Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler and Paul George ahead of the trade deadline, this team may look much different in the coming days.
Utah also may be active at the deadline, as it could look to sell veterans like Jordan Clarkson, John Collins and Collin Sexton to contending teams.
Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.
Warriors vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Warriors -6.5 (-108)
- Jazz +6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Warriors: -245
- Jazz: +200
Total
- 224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Warriors vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, Root Sports
- Warriors record: 25-24
- Jazz record: 11-37
Warriors vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Draymond Green – probable
- Andrew Wiggins – probable
- Kevon Looney – available
- Jonathan Kuminga – out
- Moses Moody – questionable
Jazz Injury Report
- Elijah Harkless – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Jalen Hood-Schifino – out
- Lauri Markkanen – questionable
- Collin Sexton – out
- PJ Tucker – out
- Cody Williams – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
Warriors vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Steph Curry UNDER 6.5 Assists (-145)
Curry is averaging 6.2 assists per game, but he’s going to have less of a playmaking role on Wednesday night with Draymond Green back in action.
Curry has failed to clear this prop in three straight games and five of his last eight, finishing with just five dimes against Orlando with Draymond back.
Utah is one of the worst defensive teams in the league, but 6.5 assists for Curry is a little high for my liking on Wednesday.
Utah Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Walker Kessler OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-115)
The Warriors lack a lot of size in their frontcourt, and while Walker Kessler missed the last matchup between these teams, he should be in line for a big game on Wednesday.
Kessler is averaging 11.5 rebounds per game, clearing this line in 11 of his last 17 games, averaging 12.8 boards per game over that stretch.
Golden State is just 23rd in opponent rebounds per game this season, making this a great matchup for the Jazz’s starting center.
Warriors vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
So far this season, the Warriors have been one of the best UNDER teams in the NBA – especially when set as a road favorite.
Golden State is 6-2 to the UNDER in those matchups, and it ranks in the top 10 in the league in defensive rating.
Plus, both of these teams have struggled on offense – Golden State is 19th in offensive rating and Utah is 22nd – and I’m worried about the Jazz with Sexton out and Markkanen questionable for this game.
The UNDER has also hit in 12 of the 19 games that Utah has played as a home underdog.
These teams combined for just 217 points in their last matchup in late January.
Pick: UNDER 224.5 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets instantly.