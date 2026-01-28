Warriors vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 28

The Golden State Warriors were short-handed on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, leading to a blowout loss to fall to 26-22 this season.

Now, Golden State is expected to get Steph Curry and Draymond Green back in action for Wednesday night’s clash with the Utah Jazz.

Utah is playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, Lauri Markkanen (illness) returned for that game but Keyonte George (rest) sat out, setting him up to play on Wednesday.

Golden State is 2-0 against the Jazz this season, and it’s favored on the road in this matchup. However, the Warriors have struggled away from Chase Center (9-15 this season), and Utah is 6-4 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back.

So, who should we bet on tonight?

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference battle on Jan. 28.

Warriors vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Warriors -9.5 (-105)

Jazz +9.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Warriors: -360

Jazz: +285

Total

239.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Warriors vs. Jazz How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 28

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, NBC Sports Bay Area

Warriors record: 26-22

Jazz record: 15-32

Warriors vs. Jazz Injury Reports

Warriors Injury Report

Steph Curry – probable

Draymond Green probable

Jonathan Kuminga – out

Jimmy Butler – out

LJ Cryer – questionable

Seth Curry – out

Gary Payton II – probable

Jazz Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Warriors vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Steph Curry OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Curry is an elite prop target against Utah:

There isn't a better matchup in the NBA for Curry and his 3-point prop than the Jazz.

Utah ranks 30th in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game (15.9) and 29th in opponent 3-point percentage. On top of that, the Jazz have the worst defensive rating in the NBA.

Steph has played two games against Utah this season, shooting 6-for-17 from 3 (on his way to a 31-point game) and 6-for-12 from 3 (also scoring 31 points).

The greatest shooter of all time has been asked to handle a bigger workload with Jimmy Butler out, and he's taking an NBA-high 11.6 shots from 3 per game this season, knocking down a league-best 4.5 per game (39.0 percent).

Curry should get up a ton of 3-pointers in this matchup, and Utah has shown all season long that it'll give up plenty of great looks from beyond the arc.

Warriors vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick

This may seem crazy, but I actually like the Jazz on the second night of a back-to-back in this matchup.

Utah is 13-10 against the spread as a home underdog, and it should have at least Keyonte George in the lineup after he sat out on Tuesday.

I don’t expect the Jazz to win this game, but they are a respectable 10-15 at home (5-17 on the road), and Golden State has struggled as a road favorite, going 4-10 against the spread this season.

Even with Curry back, I don’t love this Warriors offense as a whole, and I think this team will struggle to consistently win at margin, especially on the road where it is 9-15 in the 2025-26 season.

If Markkanen plays (I am assuming he will sit out a back-to-back), the Jazz could be pretty frisky in this one. Either way, this line may be a little too high on Wednesday night.

Pick: Jazz +9.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

