Warriors vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 10

The Golden State Warriors are gearing up for the play-in round, while the Sacramento Kings are just a few games away from a long offseason.

This will be the final home game of the season for the Kings, so they could put up a fight against a tired Warriors team that lost to the Lakers last night.

The Warriors just hosted the Kings earlier this week, coming away with a 110-105 victory as -15.5 favorites. That is Golden State’s lone win in its last six games, though.

The oddsmakers have the Kings as home underdogs at the best betting sites on

Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Warriors vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Warriors -10.5 (-112)

Kings +10.5 (-109)

Moneyline

Warriors -485

Kings +370

Total

227.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Warriors vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 10

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch (TV): NBCSBA, NBCSCA

Warriors record: 37-43

Kings record: 21-59

Warriors vs. Kings Injury Reports

Warriors Injury Report

Jimmy Butler – Out

LJ Cryer – Questionable

Steph Curry – Questionable

Al Horford – Questionable

Moses Moody – Out

Kristaps Porzingis – Questionable

Quinten Post – Out

Will Richard – Questionable

Gui Santos – Questionable

Kings Injury Report

Patrick Baldwin Jr. – Out

DeMar DeRozan – Out

Drew Eubanks – Out

De’Andre Hunter – Out

Zach LaVine – Out

Keegan Murray – Out

Domantas Sabonis – Out

Isaiah Stevens – Out

Russell Westbrook – Out

Warriors vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Steph Curry OVER 3.5 Three Pointers (-150)

You can never go wrong betting on Steph Curry to hit a handful of three pointers, especially against a team like the Kings.

Curry has made OVER 3.5 three pointers in four straight games, including a 4 for 11 showing last time out against the Kings. He didn’t play last night against the Lakers, so keep an eye out to see if the Warriors rest him again tonight, but I can’t look any other way in this one.

Warriors vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

I’ll take the Kings in their home finale. They are 14-26 at home, which doesn’t sound too great until you realize that they’re 7-33 on the road this season.

The Warriors have similar splits, going 15-24 on the road and 22-19 at home.

Sacramento should be able to keep this a close game against a tired Warriors team that is just looking to stay healthy for the play-in.

Pick: Kings +10.5 (-108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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