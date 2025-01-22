Warriors vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 22
The Golden State Warriors are reeling right now, losing 18 of their last 27 games to fall to 21-21 on the season heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings.
After a slow start to the season, the Kings have turned things around since firing head coach Mike Brown, winning nine of their last 10 matchups to move into the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference at two games over .500.
The Kings dominated Golden State in the first meeting between these teams this season, winning by 30 points, and they’re favored by seven points at home on Wednesday.
Things won’t get any easier for Golden State during this cold stretch, as Draymond Green, Kyle Anderson, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski are all out on Wednesday. Golden State is just 3-5 in the eight games that Green has missed this season.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet in the prop market (I love a play for De’Aaron Fox) and my prediction for this Western Conference clash.
Warriors vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Warriors +7 (-105)
- Kings -7 (-115)
Moneyline
- Warriors: +240
- Kings: -298
Total
- 228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Warriors vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Warriors record: 21-21
- Kings record: 22-20
Warriors vs. Kings Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Kyle Anderson – out
- Draymond Green – out
- Brandin Podziemski – out
- Jonathan Kuminga – out
Kings Injury Report
- Isaac Jones – out
- Colby Jones – out
- Isaiah Crawford – out
Warriors vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Andrew Wiggins OVER 18.5 Points (+100)
Wiggins was one of the few players that had a good game against the Kings earlier this season, scoring 18 points, and he should be in line for a few more shots with Kuminga out of the lineup.
In fact, Wiggins had three straight games with at least 20 points (taking at least 13 shots as well) before a 1-for-11 shooting performance against Boston on Monday.
I think he’s a solid bounce-back candidate given his current role in the offense.
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- De’Aaron Fox OVER 28.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared why De’Aaron Fox could be in line for a big game against Golden State in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
De’Aaron Fox has put together a couple of down scoring games for the Sacramento Kings, but he’s in a prime bounce-back spot against a reeling Golden State Warriors team that won’t have Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski on Wednesday.
Fox is averaging 25.9 points and 6.3 assists per game this season, so we’re getting a pretty big discount on this prop with it set at 28.5. In his last 10 games against Golden State, Fox is averaging 27.5 points and 7.1 assists per game, clearing 28.5 points and assists in nine of those 10 matchups.
In addition to that, the Kings guard has 29 or more P+A in 25 of his 39 games overall in the 2024-25 campaign. He’s an absolute steal at this number if he can shake his shooting struggles (10-for-29 from the field in his last two games).
Warriors vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
Over their last 10 games, the Warriors have a net rating of -4.9 (25th in the NBA) while the Kings’ net rating sits at +9.2 in that same stretch (fourth in the NBA).
Golden State has struggled without Green this season, and the Warriors defense – which was so good to start the season – has fallen off a cliff. Golden State is now 11th in the NBA in defensive rating for the season after a top-five start, and it’s 26th in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
That’s going to be a problem against the Kings offense, especially since Sacramento already hung 129 points on the Warriors earlier this season.
With Golden State down three key rotation players, I can’t back it to cover on the road.
Pick: Kings -7 (-115)
