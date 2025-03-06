Warriors vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 6
The Golden State Warriors are coming off a huge win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, and they find themselves as massive road favorites against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.
Don’t look now, but Golden State is just three games out of the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, and with the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies both on losing streaks, the Warriors could end up with a higher seed than expected this season.
Speaking of losing streaks, Brooklyn has dropped five games in a row to fall 2.5 games behind the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. While the Nets were supposed to be tanking this season, they may have played themselves out of a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
On Thursday, they’ll look to bounce back against a Golden State team that is 9-1 when Jimmy Butler is in the lineup.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this interconference battle.
Warriors vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Warriors -10.5 (-108)
- Nets +10.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Warriors: -455
- Nets: +350
Total
- 224.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Warriors vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 6
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, NBC Sports Bay Area
- Warriors record: 34-28
- Nets record: 21-40
Warriors vs. Nets Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Jonathan Kuminga – out
- Gary Payton II – probable
Nets Injury Report
- Nic Claxton – available
- Noah Clowney – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
Warriors vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Steph Curry OVER 36.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points- why I’m backing Steph Curry to stay hot against the Nets:
I’m buying Warriors star Steph Curry on Thursday night against a Brooklyn Nets team that has dropped five games in a row.
Since the deadline when the Warriors added Jimmy Butler, Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, clearing this line of 36.5 in eight of his last 12 games.
Curry has really been great passing the ball recently, averaging 10.7 assists per game in three games this month.
That really raises his ceiling in this prop against a Brooklyn team that has fallen off a cliff defensively after a strong stretch, ranking 24th in the league in defensive rating during this five-game skid.
I’ll trust Curry to have a big game on Thursday night.
Brooklyn Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cam Thomas OVER 21.5 Points (-110)
I’m all in on Cam Thomas, as he’s picked up right where he left off in November after a lengthy absence with a hamstring injury.
Thomas had 24 points for Brooklyn on 19 shots on Tuesday, and he’s pushed his season average to 24.2 points per game. In his four games since injuring his hamstring in November, Thomas has 24 or more points in three of them.
All season long, he’s been a great bet in scoring props due to his high-volume style. The former LSU guard is attempting 17.8 shots and 6.4 free throws per game in the 2024-25 campaign.
Warriors vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
The Warriors are 9-1 straight up with Jimmy Butler in the lineup this season, and they get a crack at a reeling Brooklyn team on Thursday night.
Golden State is 9-7-1 against the spread as a road favorite this season, and the Nets have struggled to cover the spread as home dogs (9-13).
On top of that, Brooklyn has fallen over during this five-game losing streak on the defensive end, ranking No. 24 in the league in defensive rating. The Nets had made a surge in the standings behind an elite defense a few weeks ago.
Golden State is within striking distance of the No. 5 seed in the West, and it ranks third in the NBA in net rating (+12.5) over its last 10 games.
I’m buying the Warriors once again as a road favorite against an inferior opponent.
Pick: Warriors -10.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
