Warriors vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 29

The final NBA game on Sunday night features a nationally televised showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Denver is now the No. 4 seed in the West and could get up to the No. 3 depending on how it and the Los Angeles Lakers fare over the final games of the regular season.

Denver is finally healthy, sporting a clear injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup. That makes Nikola Jokic and company a dangerous team to face in the playoffs.

Steph Curry (knee) remains out for this game, and Golden State is just 13-22 without him this season, despite winning three games in a row.

Golden State could still jump out of the No. 10 spot and into a top-eight seed, but it’s going to need to win a ton – and get some help – over the final weeks of the regular season.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Sunday’s Warriors-Nuggets showdown.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Warriors +12.5 (-112)

Nuggets -12.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Warriors: +470

Nuggets: -650

Total

237.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Warriors vs. Nuggets How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 29

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Ball Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Warriors record: 36-38

Nuggets record: 47-28

Warriors vs. Nuggets Injury Reports

Warriors Injury Report

Jimmy Butler – out

Steph Curry – out

Seth Curry – questionable

Al Horford – out

Quinten Post – questionable

Moses Moody – out

Will Richard – questionable

Nuggets Injury Report

None to report

Warriors vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets

Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet

Nikola Jokic OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-120)

In today’s best NBA props column , I shared why Jokic could have a huge game on the glass:

The Golden State Warriors have a ton of injuries this season, and that’s caused them to drop to 23rd in the NBA in rebound percentage.

So, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic should have a huge game on the glass on Sunday. Jokic has 13 or more boards in six of his last 10 games against Golden State, and he’s cleared 12.5 rebounds in seven of his last 10 games, averaging 13.5 boards per game in the month of March.

Jokic had 20 boards against Golden State back on Feb. 22, and he should be able to control this game in the paint with Al Horford out and Quinten Post questionable on Sunday.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick

The Warriors upset Denver out of the All-Star break on Feb. 22, but I’m going to back the Nuggets at home in this game.

Golden State is well under .500 without Curry this season, posting a 9-9 against the spread record when set as a home underdog. Even with their recent three-game winning streak, the Warriors are 22nd in the NBA in net rating and 24th in offensive rating over their last 15 games.

That’s going to be a problem against a healthy Denver team that is No. 1 in the NBA in net rating this season and improving at home – now 23-13 straight up – in the 2025-26 season.

I’m not going to overthink this matchup with the Warriors down Curry, Butler, Horford and Moody.

Pick: Nuggets -12.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.