Warriors vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 9
The Detroit Pistons are … over .500?!
Detroit blew out the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night to move to 19-18 on the season, and now it finds itself as a home favorite against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.
Golden State’s season is hanging in the balance, as it has dropped 15 of its last 21 games to fall to 18-18 on the season, losing outright as a 9.5-point favorite on Tuesday against the Miami Heat.
Tonight, the Warriors have listed Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Moses Moody and Dennis Schroder as questionable while Gary Payton II, Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga are all out.
That could spell trouble for Golden State, even with the Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, best players props and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Warriors vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Warriors +3 (-112)
- Pistons -3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Warriors: +114
- Pistons: -135
Total
- 219 (Over -112/Under -108)
Warriors vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 9
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Detroit
- Warriors record: 18-18
- Pistons record: 19-18
Warriors vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Steph Curry – questionable
- Draymond Green – questionable
- Moses Moody – questionable
- Dennis Schroder – questionable
- Brandin Podziemski – out
- Jonathan Kuminga – out
- Gary Payton II – out
Pistons Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Warriors vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Steph Curry UNDER 5.5 Assists (+105)
Curry has failed to register a single assist in back-to-back games, pushing his season average down to 6.1 assists per game.
While that would still get him over this prop, it’s clear that Curry’s playmaking has taken a hit since Golden State acquired Dennis Schroder. The two-time league MVP is averaging 4.8 assists per game in nine matchups that he’s played with Schroder this season.
Not only that, but the Pistons are No. 6 in the NBA in opponent assists per game. I’m fading Curry in this prop if he’s able to suit up (currently questionable).
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham OVER 8.5 Assists (-135)
I’m buying Cade Cunningham on Thursday night, as I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – earlier today:
A buy-low moment for Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham?
After playing less than 24 minutes in a blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday (where he recorded just five assists), Cunningham is set at 8.5 dimes on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors.
Golden State is 17th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, but Cunningham should have to play a few more minutes for the 19-18 Pistons in this one if they want to get the win. Over his last 26 games, Cunningham has nine or more dimes 20 times.
Three of the six games that he failed to clear this prop, he played less than 30 minutes because Detroit was either up big, or down big, in those matchups.
I expect this game (Detroit is favored by 3) to be much closer.
So far this season, Cunningham is averaging 9.3 assists on 15.6 potential assists per game. Getting this prop at 8.5 is an absolute steal against Golden State.
Warriors vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
Even though Detroit is playing the second night of a back-to-back, it didn’t have a single player reach 30 minutes in Wednesday’s blowout win against Brooklyn – a good sign that it’ll have everyone fresh and in action tonight.
As for the Warriors, there’s a chance they could be down as many as seven (!) rotation players tonight. Not ideal.
Golden State’s 21-game stretch of 6-15 play is not coincidence. Over the last 15 games, the Warriors rank 24th in net rating, offensive rating and defensive rating. Over that same stretch, the Pistons are 15th in the NBA in net rating.
Not only that, but J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad is ninth in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games. There is some serious momentum with this young Pistons team, even though it has struggled against the spread when favored at home (1-6) this season.
I can’t trust the Warriors here, especially if Curry ends up getting ruled out.
Pick: Pistons Moneyline (-130)
