Warriors vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 30
The Golden State Warriors are looking to make a push for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, and they could make up some ground on Sunday since the two teams closest to them in the standings (the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves) are also in action.
Golden State is set as a 12-point road favorite against the San Antonio Spurs, who lost to the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.
San Antonio has dropped three games in a row and is without Victor Wembanyama (blood clots) and De’Aaron Fox (hand) for the rest of the season.
With Steph Curry (pelvic contusion) listed as probable for this game, the Warriors should be able to pick up yet another win as they push for the No. 6 seed.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my game prediction for Sunday’s Western Conference battle.
Warriors vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Warriors -12 (-110)
- Spurs +12 (-110)
Moneyline
- Warriors: -675
- Spurs: +490
Total
- 230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Warriors vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 30
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
- Warriors record: 42-31
- Spurs record: 31-42
Warriors vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Steph Curry – probable
- Gary Payton II – out
Spurs Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Warriors vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Steph Curry OVER 23.5 Points (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Curry is worth a bet on Sunday:
Curry had a solid game in his return to action, dropping 23 points against the New Orleans Pelicans, and he has a solid matchup on Sunday.
The Spurs are in the bottom 10 in the NBA in defensive rating over their last 10 games, and Curry has been on a tear since the trade deadline, averaging 27.8 points per game across his last 20 games.
On top of that, Curry has scored at least 20 points in all but three of those games – and one of them he was injured in.
He’s a must bet against this Spurs defense on Sunday.
Warriors vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
Another play from today’s NBA Best Bets column, I’m backing the Warriors to cover the spread on the road in this matchup:
This is self explanatory, as the Warriors have gone 17-4 in 21 games with Jimmy Butler and now they have Curry back in action.
On top of that, Golden State has the rest advantage in this game with the Spurs playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing to Boston on Saturday. San Antonio has now dropped three games in a row and is just 11-11 against the spread as a home underdog.
Meanwhile, the Warriors got back on track with a win with Steph returning to the lineup in their last game.
This matchup means a ton to Golden State with the No. 6 seed in sight, and the Spurs would likely rather lose to improve their draft position. I’m going to back the Warriors every time in this spot.
Pick: Warriors -12 (-110 at DraftKings)
