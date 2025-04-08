Warriors vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 8
Even though they’re on the verge of being eliminated from play-in tournament contention, the Phoenix Suns find themselves on national television again on Tuesday when they face Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Golden State is coming off a loss to the No. 2 seed in the West – the Houston Rockets – on Sunday. However, things should get much easier against a Suns team that is one of the worst defensive units in the NBA.
Plus, Kevin Durant (ankle) has missed Phoenix’s last three games and has been ruled out for this matchup.
Golden State slipped to the No. 6 spot in the West with Sunday’s loss, and it could end up in the play-in tournament if it doesn’t close out the season strong.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference clash.
Warriors vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Warriors -9.5 (-110)
- Suns +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Warriors: -425
- Suns: +330
Total
- 226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Warriors vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 8
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Warriors record: 46-32
- Suns record: 35-43
Warriors vs. Suns Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Gary Payton II – available
Suns Injury Report
- Kevin Durant – out
- Nick Richards – probable
Warriors vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jonathan Kuminga OVER 13.5 Points (+100)
I’m buying Jonathan Kuminga in this matchup against one of the worst defenses in the NBA.
Kuminga has put together back-to-back low-scoring games, but he’s still cleared 13.5 points in six of his 12 games since coming back from an ankle injury. If Golden State gets up big, Kuminga may get a few extra minutes to continue to work himself back into a bigger role ahead of the playoffs.
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Booker OVER 28.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Devin Booker is an easy player to back on Tuesday:
Kevin Durant (ankle) remains out of the lineup for the Phoenix Suns, and that’s a good sign for Devin Booker’s usage on Tuesday.
In three games since Durant went down, Booker has scored 39, 37 and 40 points while taking 32, 29 and 29 shots.
Yet, his prop is set as just 28.5 points on Tuesday – an absolute steal.
The Warriors have been better defensively in recent weeks, but if Booker is going to push 30 shot attempts, he’s too good not to clear this number. This season, Booker is averaging 25.9 points per game while shooting 19.0 shots a night.
Warriors vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
Another play from my NBA Best Bets column, I’m backing Golden State to cover in what feels like a must-win on the road:
Golden State needs a win on Tuesday after losing to the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see it run away with this game against the Suns.
Not only are the Suns the second-worst team in the league against the spread, but they are 5-7 ATS as home underdogs in the 2024-25 season. Plus, with Durant ruled out once again, the Suns’ offense is in big trouble.
Phoenix is just 2-14 straight up in the 16 games that Durant has missed.
Golden State knows that a loss could knock it back into the play-in tournament, and it has played too well since the Jimmy Butler trade to fade it against a Phoenix team that is 24th in net rating and 29th in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
Pick: Warriors -9.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.