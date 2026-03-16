Warriors vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 16

The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards both enter tonight’s matchup on losing streaks.

That’s not too surprising for the Wizards, who have lost 11 in a row to fall to 16-50 on the season. However, it’s a bit worrisome for the Warriors. Golden State is now 32-35 on the season after losing five straight games and seven of its last eight.

This is the second half of a back-to-back for the Warriors after a 110-107 loss to the Knicks on Sunday night. That was an impressive performance for Golden State, all things considered, though, and it could be getting some reinforcements back for this one.

The oddsmakers have the Warriors as road favorites at the best betting sites on Monday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.

Warriors vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Warriors -7.5 (-110)

Wizards +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Warriors -310

Wizards +250

Total

231.5 (Over -120/Under -111)

Warriors vs. Wizards How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 16

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBCSBA, MNMT

Warriors record: 32-35

Wizards record: 16-50

Warriors vs. Wizards Injury Reports

Warriors Injury Report

Draymond Green – Questionable

Kristaps Porzingis – Questionable

De’Anthony Melton – Questionable

Moses Moody – Questionable

Al Horford – Out

Seth Curry – Out

Stephen Curry – Out

Jimmy Butler – Out

Wizards Injury Report

Leaky Black – Out

Anthony Davis – Out

Kyshawn George – Out

D’Angelo Russell – Out

Alex Sarr – Out

Cam Whitmore – Out

Warriors vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

The Warriors’ injury woes have presented an opportunity for Gui Santos to step up, and he’s done just that. He's averaging 15.4 points in his last 19 games dating back to January 28, including 17.5 points in his six starts this month.

Santos has gone OVER 14.5 points in five straight games, including a 20-point effort against the Knicks on Sunday.

Even with the Warriors possibly getting a few players back tonight, I like Santos to keep it up in Washington.

Warriors vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick

I don’t have a ton of confidence in either team tonight, which is why I’m looking at the OVER rather than a side.

Both teams trend to the OVER this season, with Golden State going 39-28 and Washington at 36-30. The Warriors went OVER the total in three straight games prior to missing that by just two points against the Knicks on Sunday.

There shouldn’t be a ton of defense played in this one, so I’ll back the OVER between two struggling teams.

Pick: OVER 231.5 (-120)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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