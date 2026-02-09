Washington Commanders 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Commanders Face Uphill Battle

The Washington Commanders had a season to forget in 2025. After going 12-5 and making the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991, they saw their record reverse as they were hit hard by injuries.

The Commanders went from second to third in the NFC East as reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels was limited to just seven games due to knee, hamstring, and elbow injuries.

On top of that, Washington had one of the worst defenses in the league, allowing a league-high 384 yards per game and 26.5 points per contest.

Was the 2025 season a fluke, or can the Commanders bounce back? Let’s take a look at where they are in the 2027 Super Bowl odds ?

Commanders Super Bowl 61 Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

+6000 (Tied for 19th)

The Washington Commanders have the third-best odds in the NFC East to win the Super Bowl, behind the Philadelphia Eagles (+1300) out in front and the Dallas Cowboys (+3500) slightly ahead of them. They’re above the New York GIants (+7000), though.

The Commanders are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, and Indianapolis Colts in the Super Bowl 61 odds at 60/1, which is what the Seattle Seahawks were in the offseason before winning Super Bowl 60.

Dan Quinn took over playcalling duties in the latter half of the season in Washington, and the Commanders will also have a new defensive coordinator in Daronte Jones.

The Commanders have to decide on a few key veteran free agents heading into the offseason. Deebo Samuel, Austin Ekeler, Bobby Wagner, Zach Ertz and Von Miller are all in need of new contracts, and age will play a factor in those decisions.

Overall, the Commanders appear to still be a few years away from reaching the pinnacle, but crazier things have happened. Daniels could bounce back and turn Washington into a contender again.

