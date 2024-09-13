Washington State vs. Washington Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 3
The Apple Cup may not be a conference affair anymore, but it still pits bitter rivals against one another when Washington and Washington State meet on a neutral site on Saturday afternoon.
Washington is now a Big Ten team, but would still love to take home a rivalry matchup against Washington State. Both teams have some turnover on both sides of the ball, but each team has looked formidable thus far in 2024. How should we handle this year’s edition of the Apple Cup?
Here’s the updated odds and our final score prediction with a betting preview for Washington State vs. Washington.
Washington State vs. Washington Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Washington State: +4.5 (-110)
- Washington: -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Washington State: +162
- Washington: -196
Total: 55.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Washington State vs. Washington Final Score Prediction
Let’s start with the Huskies, who enter a new era under former Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch. While the Huskies are at the bottom of all returning production metrics, it appears that the team is off to a decent start and may be ahead of schedule relative to expectations. The team was lightly tested in its first two games, but did beat Weber State and Eastern Michigan by a combined score of 65-12.
Of course, Washington State is a step up in class, but how good is this team? The Cougars blew out Texas Tech, but further inspection shows a misleading box score, as noted in our betting preview.
Meanwhile, how Viable is the Washington State offense? The team was out-gained 506 to 412 in the team’s 21 point win at home last week and only completed nine passes in the win. It was a shaky effort to say the least and the scoreboard doesn’t do justice.
Washington State forced three turnovers in the win and only completed nine passes for 100 yards. Quarterback John Mateer ran for 208 yards in the win as the Cougars kept the ball on the ground. That may not be as viable against the Huskies’ defense that is at full strength, which Texas Tech wasn’t.
Further, does Fisch have the antidote to this Washington State offense?
While the rosters may be different, I can’t look past the performance of Fisch’s Arizona team last season in Pullman, throttling Washington State 44-6. While there are plenty of new characters on both sides of the field, Fisch has proven he can slow down the Wazzu air-raid offense as recently as last year and this Huskies defense appears to be up to the test yet again.
I think the Huskies are the superior team and take care of business as the Cougars may be in a class below, despite questions on both sides.
Final Score Prediction: Washington 34, Washington State 20
