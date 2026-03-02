Weber State vs. Portland State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Monday, March 2

The Portland State Vikings have a chance to lock up the Big Sky regular-season title on Monday night when they host the Weber State Wildcats.

Portland State holds a one-game lead over Montana State and Eastern Washington, so with one game to go, a win would give the Vikings an insurmountable lead. With a loss, the door is opened for Montana State and Eastern Washington to earn a share of the regular-season title.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's game.

Weber State vs. Portland State Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

Weber State +4.5 (-110)

Portland State -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Weber State +176

Portland State -215

Total

OVER 143.5 (-110)

UNDER 143.5 (-110)

Weber State vs. Portland State How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 2

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

Venue: Viking Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Weber State Record: 16-14 (10-7 in Big Sky)

Portland State Record: 18-10 (12-5 in Big Sky)

Weber State vs. Portland State Betting Trends

Weber State is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

The OVER is 4-1 in Weber State's last five games

Weber State is 13-6 ATS in its last 19 road games

Portland State is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 10-4 in Portland State's last 14 games

Weber State vs. Portland State Key Player to Watch

Jaylin Henderson, G - Portland State Vikings

Not only is Jaylin Henderson second on the team in points per game, averaging 17.9, but he's also leading the team in assists per game, averaging 5.9. The Portland State offense goes through Henderson, and he also plays a significant role on defense, leading the team in steals, averaging 1.5. If there's one weak point of his game, it's his 3-point shooting. He has a 3-point field goal percentage of just 27.1%, so he should defer to Terri Miller Jr. when it comes to 3-point shooting moving forward.

Weber State vs. Portland State Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I broke down why Portland State to cover as one of my best bets for tonight:

The shooting numbers between these two teams are similar, but it's the defenses that're going to make the biggest difference. Portland State enters this game ranking 53rd in defensive efficiency, while Weber State ranks 261st.

Both teams rank inside the top 80 in two-point shot rate, but Portland State does a much better job of defending the interior. The Vikings rank 58th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 48.6% from two-point range, while the Wildcats rank 338th in that metric, allowing teams to shoot 56.6% from two-point range.

Pick: Portland State -4.5 (-110)

