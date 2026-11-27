The No. 2-ranked Utah Utes are looking to complete their undefeated regular season when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers on Friday night.

Utah escaped Arizona with a one-point win two weeks ago before a blowout win at TCU last week.

West Virginia won two straight games to end October, but has since lost its last three contests.

Utah beat the Mountaineers 48-14 last season in West Virginia.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 13 matchup.

West Virginia vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

West Virginia +22.5 (-110)

Utah -22.5 (-110)

Moneyline

West Virginia +1000

Utah: -1800

Total

68.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

West Virginia vs. Utah How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 2

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

West Virginia record: 5-6

Utah record: 11-0

West Virginia vs. Utah Key Players to Watch

Devon Dampier, Quarterback, Utah Utes

Devon Dampier is looking to put the final stamp on an undefeated regular season. The senior quarterback is among the best in the country, with 2,535 yards and 24 touchdowns for a 79.2 QBR this season.

He’s a dual threat as well. Dampier has run for 644 yards and 11 touchdowns on 138 carries this season.

Dampier should have some pretty good memories of playing at WVU, as he completed 21 of 26 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns in last year's meeting. He also ran for a score in that one.

West Virginia vs. Utah Prediction and Pick

This is the biggest spread for Utah since its early-season games against cupcake opponents. West Virginia is clearly the inferior team here, but three touchdowns are a lot.

The Utes have won by more than 21 points just once in their last eight games, beating Cincinnati 49-25 on the road on Halloween.

I’ll back West Virginia as a road underdog in the regular-season finale.

Pick: West Virginia +22.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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