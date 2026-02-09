What Color was the Gatorade Bath in Super Bowl 2026? (Seahawks Dominate Patriots)
In this story:
Super Bowl LX may be over, but there is still a prop bet out there left to cash: the color of the Gatorade bath!
After the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, bettors turned their focus to the Gatorade bath for head coach Mike Macdonald and what color it would be.
What Gatorade Color Did the Seahawks Dump on Mike Macdonald?
The Seahawks dumped yellow Gatorade on Macdonald after knocking off New England in a 29-13 blowout. Prior to Super Bowl LX, yellow Gatorade was +260 to be the color dumped, which was second in the odds.
Seattle had a strong defensive performance from start to finish in this game, and it rode a huge game from Kenneth Walker III on the ground to its first Super Bowl win since beating Denver Broncos back in Super Bowl XLVIII.
Super Bowl 60 Gatorade Odds
- Orange +220
- Yellow/Lime or Green +260
- Blue +260
- Purple +800
- Red/Pink +1100
- Water/Clear +1200
Super Bowl Gatorade Color History
In Super Bowl history, the color of the Gatorade dumped has been pretty random, as the leader is orange (five times) while several colors have been dumped four times (purple, clear and blue). Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles dumped yellow Gatorade, the third time that color has been chosen.
Now, here's the history (dating back to Super Bowl 35) of this prop following the Seahawks' decision to dump yellow Gatorade on Sunday night.
Super Bowl
Winning Team
Gatorade Color
Super Bowl 60
Seahawks
Yellow
Super Bowl 59
Eagles
Yellow
Super Bowl 58
Chiefs
Purple
Super Bowl 57
Chiefs
Purple
Super Bowl 56
Rams
Blue
Super Bowl 55
Buccaneers
Blue
Super Bowl 54
Chiefs
Orange
Super Bowl 53
Patriots
Blue
Super Bowl 52
Eagles
Yellow
Super Bowl 51
Patriots
None
Super Bowl 50
Broncos
Orange
Super Bowl 49
Patriots
Blue
Super Bowl 48
Seahawks
Orange
Super Bowl 47
Ravens
None
Super Bowl 46
Giants
Purple
Super Bowl 45
Packers
Orange
Super Bowl 44
Saints
Orange
Super Bowl 43
Steelers
Yellow
Super Bowl 42
Giants
Clear
Super Bowl 41
Colts
Clear
Super Bowl 40
Steelers
Clear
Super Bowl 39
Patriots
Clear
Super Bowl 38
Patriots
None
Super Bowl 37
Buccaneers
Purple
Super Bowl 36
Patriots
None
Super Bowl 35
Ravens
Yellow
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
