What Color was the Gatorade Bath in Super Bowl 2026? (Seahawks Dominate Patriots)

Super Bowl LX may be over, but there is still a prop bet out there left to cash: the color of the Gatorade bath!

After the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, bettors turned their focus to the Gatorade bath for head coach Mike Macdonald and what color it would be.

What Gatorade Color Did the Seahawks Dump on Mike Macdonald?

The Seahawks dumped yellow Gatorade on Macdonald after knocking off New England in a 29-13 blowout. Prior to Super Bowl LX, yellow Gatorade was +260 to be the color dumped, which was second in the odds.

MIKE MACDONALD GETS THE GATORADE BATH 🙌



(📺 NBC) pic.twitter.com/I3q1aJxqnm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 9, 2026

Seattle had a strong defensive performance from start to finish in this game, and it rode a huge game from Kenneth Walker III on the ground to its first Super Bowl win since beating Denver Broncos back in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Super Bowl 60 Gatorade Odds

Orange +220

Yellow/Lime or Green +260

Blue +260

Purple +800

Red/Pink +1100

Water/Clear +1200

Super Bowl Gatorade Color History

In Super Bowl history, the color of the Gatorade dumped has been pretty random, as the leader is orange (five times) while several colors have been dumped four times (purple, clear and blue). Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles dumped yellow Gatorade, the third time that color has been chosen.

Now, here's the history (dating back to Super Bowl 35) of this prop following the Seahawks' decision to dump yellow Gatorade on Sunday night.

Super Bowl Winning Team Gatorade Color Super Bowl 60 Seahawks Yellow Super Bowl 59 Eagles Yellow Super Bowl 58 Chiefs Purple Super Bowl 57 Chiefs Purple Super Bowl 56 Rams Blue Super Bowl 55 Buccaneers Blue Super Bowl 54 Chiefs Orange Super Bowl 53 Patriots Blue Super Bowl 52 Eagles Yellow Super Bowl 51 Patriots None Super Bowl 50 Broncos Orange Super Bowl 49 Patriots Blue Super Bowl 48 Seahawks Orange Super Bowl 47 Ravens None Super Bowl 46 Giants Purple Super Bowl 45 Packers Orange Super Bowl 44 Saints Orange Super Bowl 43 Steelers Yellow Super Bowl 42 Giants Clear Super Bowl 41 Colts Clear Super Bowl 40 Steelers Clear Super Bowl 39 Patriots Clear Super Bowl 38 Patriots None Super Bowl 37 Buccaneers Purple Super Bowl 36 Patriots None Super Bowl 35 Ravens Yellow

