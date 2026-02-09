SI

What Color was the Gatorade Bath in Super Bowl 2026? (Seahawks Dominate Patriots)

After winning Super Bowl LX, the the Seahawks dumped yellow Gatorade on head coach Mike Macdonald to celebrate their victory.
Peter Dewey|
The Seattle Seahawks and head coach Mike MacDonald are Super Bowl champions.
The Seattle Seahawks and head coach Mike MacDonald are Super Bowl champions. | Carlos Barria/Reuters via Imagn Images

In this story:

Seattle Seahawks

Super Bowl LX may be over, but there is still a prop bet out there left to cash: the color of the Gatorade bath!

After the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, bettors turned their focus to the Gatorade bath for head coach Mike Macdonald and what color it would be.

What Gatorade Color Did the Seahawks Dump on Mike Macdonald?

The Seahawks dumped yellow Gatorade on Macdonald after knocking off New England in a 29-13 blowout. Prior to Super Bowl LX, yellow Gatorade was +260 to be the color dumped, which was second in the odds.

Seattle had a strong defensive performance from start to finish in this game, and it rode a huge game from Kenneth Walker III on the ground to its first Super Bowl win since beating Denver Broncos back in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Super Bowl 60 Gatorade Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

  • Orange +220
  • Yellow/Lime or Green +260
  • Blue +260
  • Purple +800
  • Red/Pink +1100
  • Water/Clear +1200

Super Bowl Gatorade Color History

In Super Bowl history, the color of the Gatorade dumped has been pretty random, as the leader is orange (five times) while several colors have been dumped four times (purple, clear and blue). Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles dumped yellow Gatorade, the third time that color has been chosen.

Now, here's the history (dating back to Super Bowl 35) of this prop following the Seahawks' decision to dump yellow Gatorade on Sunday night.

Super Bowl

Winning Team

Gatorade Color

Super Bowl 60

Seahawks

Yellow

Super Bowl 59

Eagles

Yellow

Super Bowl 58

Chiefs

Purple

Super Bowl 57

Chiefs

Purple

Super Bowl 56

Rams

Blue

Super Bowl 55

Buccaneers

Blue

Super Bowl 54

Chiefs

Orange

Super Bowl 53

Patriots

Blue

Super Bowl 52

Eagles

Yellow

Super Bowl 51

Patriots

None

Super Bowl 50

Broncos

Orange

Super Bowl 49

Patriots

Blue

Super Bowl 48

Seahawks

Orange

Super Bowl 47

Ravens

None

Super Bowl 46

Giants

Purple

Super Bowl 45

Packers

Orange

Super Bowl 44

Saints

Orange

Super Bowl 43

Steelers

Yellow

Super Bowl 42

Giants

Clear

Super Bowl 41

Colts

Clear

Super Bowl 40

Steelers

Clear

Super Bowl 39

Patriots

Clear

Super Bowl 38

Patriots

None

Super Bowl 37

Buccaneers

Purple

Super Bowl 36

Patriots

None

Super Bowl 35

Ravens

Yellow

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Published | Modified
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Share on XFollow @peterdewey2
Home/Betting