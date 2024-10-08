When Is Christian McCaffrey Coming Back? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Seahawks)
The San Francisco 49ers won’t have star running back Christian McCaffrey in action in Week 6 even though he’s eligible to come off of injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
“Christian McCaffrey will not be activated for Thursday night's game in Seattle against the Seahawks, league sources told ESPN on Saturday, even though the 49ers star running back is eligible to return,” Schefter wrote last week.
McCaffrey has not played this season due to an Achilles issue, and his absence has now extended much longer than any 49ers fans – and futures bettors – would have hoped.
So, when is the next time we could see the star running back on the field?
Christian McCaffrey Injury Update
According to Schefter, there is some optimism surrounding CMC after he was able to get in some on-field work this week. Still, that doesn’t mean that he’s ready to return soon.
“McCaffrey's return depends on how he fares in practice, but for now, there is some mild encouragement because the three-time Pro Bowler's calf and Achilles issues did not flare up after on-field work this week -- his first on-field work since being placed on IR, according to league sources,” Schefter wrote.
There still isn’t a perfect timetable for when the star running back will be back in action, as multiple games have been mentioned this month, but there’s a chance he could wait until after San Francisco’s Week 9 bye to come back.
“If his progress continues without any setbacks, McCaffrey could return Oct. 20 for a Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs, according to league sources,” Schefter wrote.
“There also is a chance McCaffrey could return for an Oct. 27 game against the Cowboys, according to sources. But even more reasonably, the 49ers could opt to sit McCaffrey for both those games and then give him the bye week to continue to ramp up for their next game at Tampa Bay on Nov. 10.”
It seems likely that the 49ers will hold McCaffrey out for as long as he needs – especially since Jordan Mason has played well in his absence.
Through five weeks, Mason has 105 carries for 536 yards and three touchdowns, adding seven catches for 66 yards in the passing game. While he’s not the receiving threat that McCaffrey is, Mason has showcased tough running game in and game out for the 49ers.
Betting Impact of Christian McCaffrey’s Absence
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
There is a major betting impact when it comes to McCaffrey’s status as well.
Obviously, Mason will be a popular prop target in the team’s Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks, but long term there are more things to consider for San Francisco.
The 49ers are +110 to win the NFC West, one of the rare times that they’ve been at plus money this season. Seattle currently leads the division, but the 49ers are favored against them in Week 6.
The schedule heats up for San Francisco, which could be a reason why oddsmakers have them at plus money to win the division. Kansas City, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Seattle, Green Bay, Buffalo are the 49ers six games after their Thursday night matchup. That’s a tough stretch, especially if CMC misses the matchups against Kansas City and Dallas.
49ers Super Bowl Odds Falling After Week 5
San Francisco has also dropped to third in the odds to win the Super Bowl for the first time this season, sitting behind the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.
San Fran is +800 to win the Super Bowl after losing in the big game last season, but it’s going to be a lot tougher to see the team getting there if CMC doesn’t return sooner rather than later.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.