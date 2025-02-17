When Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Coming Back? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks)
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the team's final six games before the All-Star break with a calf injury.
While the injury has not impacted the Bucks in the futures market, it still isn't clear when the former NBA Finals MVP will be able to return to action. Earlier this month, it was reported that Antetokounmpo would be sidelined through the All-Star break.
However, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers did offer an optimistic outlook on Antetokounmpo before the Bucks headed into the break.
“We’ve just been monitoring it, and it just hasn’t improved enough for us to play him,” Rivers said. “If this was a playoff game, would he play? Probably yes. But this is not. And we want to make sure he’s playing in the playoffs.”
Milwaukee's first game out of the All-Star break is on Thursday, Feb. 20 against the Los Angeles Clippers. Both the Bucks and Clippers have playoff expectations at this point in the season, but oddsmakers are giving the edge to the Bucks at home in the opening odds.
Clippers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Clippers +2 (-110)
- Bucks -2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +110
- Bucks: -130
Total
- 225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
When Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Coming Back?
As of Monday, it doesn't appear that there is an exact date for Giannis' return -- even though the odds may be hinting that it will be soon.
The Bucks are slight favorites at home on Thursday, which could be a sign that oddsmakers expect him to play. However, the fact that the Bucks are only two-point favorites at home shows that there is some doubt whether or not the four-time league MVP will suit up.
Milwaukee found itself as an underdog in multiple games ahead of the break without Giannis, including a win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Bucks will likely move to underdogs against the Clippers if Antetokounmpo is officially ruled out for Thursday's contest later in the week.
It's also worth noting that Giannis dealt with a calf injury last season that held him out of the Bucks' playoff run. With that in mind, Milwaukee may want to take things slow with the superstar forward to make sure he is ready for the postseason this year.
The Bucks are currently the No. 5 seed in the East, but oddsmakers have a lot of faith in them -- likely due to the Giannis-Damian Lillard pairing. Milwaukee is +3000 to win the NBA Finals (tied for the seventh-best odds) and it has -2500 odds to make the playoffs (an implied probability of 96.15%).
As long as Antetokounmpo returns sooner rather than later, the Bucks should avoid the play-in tournament in the East.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.