White Sox vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 31

The Houston Astros return home to face off against the Chicago White Sox in a three-game set.

It was a successful trip to New York for the Astros, who took two of three from both the Yankees and Mets.

The White Sox are also feeling good after taking two of three in Minnesota to start their road trip, giving them a 4-1 record in their last five games.

The Astros took two of three from the Sox in Chicago late last month.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Astros on Monday, Aug. 31.

White Sox vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-186)

Astros -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

White Sox +119

Astros -127

Total

9 (Over -105/Under -115)

White Sox vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Anthony Kay (9-6, 4.09 ERA)

Astros: Peter Lambert (8-7, 3.66 ERA)

Anthony Kay had his worst start in a while last time out, but he still yielded just four runs on six hits in 4.2 innings against the Rangers. He had allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his previous 11 starts.

Pete Lambert allowed nine runs in 3.2 innings against the Angels two starts ago, but bounced back with three runs (two earned) in 5.2 innings at Yankee Stadium last week.

White Sox vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 31

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, RSN

White Sox record: 53-84

Astros record: 67-70

White Sox vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Pete Lambert UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-130)

Lambert has been great for the Astros as the season’s moved along. He’s allowed two earned runs or fewer in nine of his last 10 starts (23 ER in 53.2 IP) and 14 of his last 16 outings (35 ER in 87.2 IP).

The White Sox were quieted by Bailey Ober and Zebby Matthews over the weekend, so I think Lambert has a good chance to keep that going in Houston tonight.

White Sox vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

We could have a pitcher’s duel tonight in Houston if both of these starters continue their recent success. And it’s not as if either team has been all that hot offensively as of late.

This total feels a bit too high tonight in Houston given all of that.

Pick: UNDER 9 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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