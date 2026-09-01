White Sox vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 1

The Houston Astros are looking to make it three wins in a row as they continue their series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

The Astros have won four of their last five games after a 6-3 win last night, while the White Sox have now lost two in a row after a four-game winning streak.

Both of these teams are looking to hold onto small leads in their respective divisions.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Astros on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

White Sox vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox -1.5 (+150)

Astros +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline

White Sox -104

Astros -104

Total

8.5 (Over -109/Under -111)

White Sox vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Sean Burke (7-6, 3.32 ERA)

Astros: Ronel Blanco (0-1, 7.71 ERA)

Sean Burke threw 92 pitches in his last start but completed just three innings, allowing two runs on two hits with eight walks. He’s now allowed 10 runs in 13.1 innings in his last three starts.

Ronel Blanco struggled through five games (four starts) in the majors this season, but got the call for this one. He has a 5.18 ERA in 24.1 innings in the minors this season.

White Sox vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): BREW, MARQ, TBS

White Sox record: 85-53

Astros record: 78-60

White Sox vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Ronel Blanco OVER 2.5 Earned Runs (+123)

I don’t quite understand this line. Blanco allowed at least three runs in all four starts this season, and yielded five runs in four innings out of the bullpen in his last appearance.

The White Sox haven’t scored a ton of runs recently, but Blanco should help that.

White Sox vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

I feel like this line is priced fairly accurately at essentially a pick’em tonight. However, the White Sox do have a distinct advantage on the mound, and that’s what I’m going with.

I’ll back the Sox to bounce back tonight in Houston.

Pick: White Sox -104

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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