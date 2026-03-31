White Sox vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31

The Miami Marlins started their 2026 season off with a 3-0 sweep against the Colorado Rockies, but then followed that up with a 9-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

The opposite was true for the White Sox. They started their season by getting swept by the Brewers, but got their first win of the season in a 9-4 victory against Miami.

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Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for the second game of this three-game series.

White Sox vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-160)

Marlins -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

White Sox +135

Marlins -160

Total

OVER 8.5 (+100)

UNDER 8.5 (-120)

White Sox vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Erick Fedde, RHP (4-13, 5.49 ERA)

Miami: Janson Junk, RHP (6-4, 4.17 ERA)

White Sox vs. Marlins How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 31

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: loanDepot Park

How to Watch (TV): Chicago Sports Network, Marlins.TV

White Sox record: 1-3

Marlins Record: 3-1

White Sox vs. Marlins Best Prop Bet

Janson Junk 5+ Strikeouts (+126)

Janson Junk averaged just 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings last season, but now he gets to face a White Sox lineup that has a strikeout percentage of 35.3%. There's a low likelihood that they'll continue to strike out at that high a rate, but let's try to take advantage of it before they fix whatever the problem is.

White Sox vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick

The Marlins' offense has gotten off to a hot start, ranking seventh in the Majors in OPS at .780, while batting .270. They also have the starting pitcher tonight, with Janson Junk sporting a 4.17 ERA last season, while Erick Fedde had a 5.49 ERA with three separate teams.

Until Fedde proves that he can return to his 2024 form, I'm going to bet against the White Sox whenever he's on the mound.

Let's back the Marlins as home favorites tonight.

Pick: Marlins -160 via Caesars

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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