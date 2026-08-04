White Sox vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 4

The Boston Red Sox continue to stay hot. They're now 23-3 in their last 26 games, including sweeping the World Series favorites, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They'll now return home to take on the Chicago White Sox, who are hanging on to a three-game lead in the American League Central.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

White Sox +1.5 (-194)

Red Sox -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

White Sox +116

Red Sox -126

Total

OVER 9 (-105)

UNDER 9 (-115)

White Sox vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Davis Martin, RHP (9-5, 3.62 ERA)

Boston: Patrick Sandoval, LHP (0-0, 3.32 ERA)

White Sox vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, August 4

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): NESN, Chicago Sports Network

White Sox record: 59-52

Red Sox record: 60-51

White Sox vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Patrick Sandoval UNDER 15.5 Outs Recorded (-130)

I don't think Patrick Sandoval is going to have a long outing tonight. He has a 3.32 ERA in his four starts this season, but a 4.15 FIP and a 1.579 WHIP are a cause for concern for me. In his four starts, he has yet to record more than 15 outs, with two five-inning outings being his longest outings so far. I'm willing to bet that he once again won't go past the fifth.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Prediction and Best Bet

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to look at the total and bet the OVER. As I wrote above, Sandoval hasn't done enough in his first few starts this season for me to think he's going to keep things in check tonight. With that being said, the Red Sox offense continues to find ways to rack up runs, now ranking sixth in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days.

Let's sit back and root for runs tonight by betting on the OVER.

Pick: OVER 9 (-105) via FanDuel

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