White Sox vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 5

The Boston Red Sox are officially the hottest team in baseball, and they’re looking to make it seven wins in a row as they continue their series against the Chicago White Sox.

Boston got a 14-2 blowout win in the opener last night in its return home. Meanwhile, the White Sox have lost two of three after stringing together three wins.

The Red Sox swept the White Sox in Chicago last month.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Red Sox on Wednesday, August 5.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-191)

Red Sox -1.5 (+157)

Moneyline

White Sox +120

Red Sox -153

Total

8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

White Sox vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Sean Burke (7-5, 3.04 ERA)

Red Sox: Sonny Gray (13-2, 2.93 ERA)

Sean Burke has racked up 10 strikeouts in each of his last two starts, and has been fantastic in recent weeks. The right-hander has lowered his ERA by over a full run in less than two months, allowing just nine runs (eight earned) in 50.2 innings (1.42) across eight games (seven starts).

Sonny Gray struggled in his last two starts. He allowed five runs in as many innings against the Blue Jays two starts ago, and yielded four runs in seven innings against the A’s last time out.

White Sox vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, August 5

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, NESN

White Sox record: 59-53

Red Sox record: 61-51

White Sox vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Sean Burke UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-142)

Sean Burke had a few shaky outings early in the season, but has been as consistent as they come over the last few months. The right-hander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 14 of 18 starts this season, and three of four bulk relief appearances.

Burke has allowed UNDER 2.5 ER in eight straight games (seven starts), and has yielded just 14 ER in 50.1 innings (2.50 ERA) on the road this year.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

This should be a pitcher’s duel in Boston tonight.

I outlined Burke’s recent success above, and I think Gray will be able to bounce back against an up-and-down White Sox offense.

I’m a bit surprised that the total is this high, although it is juiced a bit to the under.

Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-118)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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