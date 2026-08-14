White Sox vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 14

The Detroit Tigers host the Chicago White Sox for a key AL Central battle this weekend.

The Tigers sold at the deadline, but don’t tell them that. They’ve won all four series since the deadline, going 9-3 in their last 12 games.

Meanwhile, the White Sox have lost six of their last nine games, although they are 3-2 in their last five.

The home team has won all six games in this season series thus far.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Tigers on Friday, Aug. 14.

White Sox vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-181)

Tigers -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

White Sox +120

Tigers -129

Total

8.5 (Over -119/Under -102)

White Sox vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Sean Newcomb (1-3, 2.66 ERA)

Tigers: Jackson Jobe (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Sean Newcomb will get the start in a bullpen game for the Sox tonight. It will be his second start this season after throwing three hitless innings against the Tigers back on June 20.

Jackson Jobe returned from Tommy John Surgery with a bang, throwing five one-hit innings against the Giants in his first start in over 14 months.

White Sox vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 14

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, DSN

White Sox record: 62-58

Tigers record: 60-61

White Sox vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Spencer Torkelson OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-116)

Spencer Torkelson is riding a seven-game hitting streak and has a hit in 12 of his last 13 games. He’s gone 21 for 52 (.404) in that span with eight runs scored and 11 RBI batting in the middle of the order.

In a bullpen game for the Sox, I think Torkelson and the Tigers will take advantage with at least a few runs.

White Sox vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

Going on the road has been tough for Chicago this season. The White Sox are just 25-34 on the road as opposed to 37-24 at home.

The Tigers have similar splits, going 32-28 at home and 28-33 on the road.

Detroit is the better team right now and has a better pitching situation in this one. I’ll back the Tigers to get back up to .500 tonight.

Pick: Tigers -129

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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