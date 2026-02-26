Wichita State vs. Memphis Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Thursday, Feb. 26

The Wichita State Shockers are two games back from USF for the top spot in the American Conference, and just half a game back from Tulsa for second place. That makes tonight's game against Memphis a big one as we enter the final stretch of the regular season.

Things haven't gone great for Memphis this season, sitting at 7-7, but the Tigers still have time to improve their standing ahead of the conference tournament.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's American Conference showdown.

Wichita State vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Wichita State +0.5 (-102)

Memphis -0.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Wichita State -102

Memphis -118

Total

OVER 146.5 (-115)

UNDER 146.5 (-105)

Wichita State vs. Memphis How to Watch

Date: Thursday, February 26

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: FedExForum

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Wichita State Record: 18-10 (10-5 in American)

Memphis Record: 12-15 (7-7 in American)

Wichita State vs. Memphis Betting Trends

Wichita State is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-3 in Wichita State's last nine games

Wichita State is 6-0 ATS in its last six games vs. Memphis

Memphis is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

Wichita State vs. Memphis Key Player to Watch

Kenyon Giles, G - Wichita State Shockers

Kenyon Giles is the top scorer for Wichita State, averaging 19.1 points per game, while shooting 42.9% from the field. He's also a force on defense, averaging 1.7 steals per game. The last time these two teams met, Giles scored 14 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Let's see if he can have another solid outing tonight.

Wichita State vs. Memphis Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm backing Wichita State to win this game:

Wichita State already has a 74-59 win against Memphis earlier this season, and I expect a similar result tonight. The Tigers have some major issues, specifically when it comes to turning the ball over. They rank 336th in turnovers per possession, coughing the ball up 19.2% of the time they have the ball. 17 turnovers in their first game against Wichita State is a big reason why they lost that game.

Both teams also focus their respective offenses on shooting the ball while in two-point range, but it's Wichita State that has defended the interior far better.

I think the wrong team is favored. I'll back the Shockers on the moneyline.

Pick: Wichita State -102

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

