Wings vs. Fire Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, July 22

The Dallas Wings are looking to head into the WNBA All-Star break on a high note after their winning streak was snapped by the New York Liberty in overtime on Monday.

Star guard Paige Bueckers did not play in that game, and she’s listed as questionable for Wednesday’s contest with the Portland Fire.

Portland won the first meeting between these teams this season by one point, but it is four games under .500 and on the outside of the playoff picture ahead of the All-Star break.

An expansion team in its first season, Portland still has a shot at the playoffs, as it holds the No. 9 seed in the WNBA.

Oddsmakers have set the Wings as road favorites in this game as they look to remain in the mix for a top-three seed in the league.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday’s sixth and final game in the WNBA.

Wings vs. Fire Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wings -4.5 (-114)

Fire +4.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Wings: -225

Fire: +185

Total

172.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Wings vs. Fire How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 22

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, CNBC, Fox 12 Plus, KFAA-TV

Wings record: 17-9

Fire record: 11-15

Wings vs. Fire Injury Reports

Wings Injury Report

Paige Bueckers -- questionable

Alanna Smith -- questionable

Fire Injury Report

Sania Feagin -- out

Wings vs. Fire Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Jessica Shepard 12+ Rebounds (-170)

This season, Shepard is averaging 11.9 rebounds per game for the Wings and has been one of the best bigs in the entire league.

She pulled down 14 boards in her first meeting with the Fire, who are just 13th in the WNBA in rebound percentage this season.

Shepard has 12 or more rebounds in 12 of her 26 games this season, including five of her six games this month. I expect her to build on the best first half of her career before she makes her first All-Star appearance this weekend.

Wings vs. Fire Prediction and Pick

Dallas had its winning streak snapped on Monday, but the Wings still were able to force overtime against a New York team that is considered a Finals contender in 2026.

The Wings are a top-five team in the league in offensive, defensive and net rating this season while Portland is 14th in net rating, 13th in defensive rating and 10th in offensive rating.

The Fire have some impressive wins this season, but they still are just 4-4 against the spread as home dogs, posting an average scoring margin of minus-7.3 points per game in those contests.

Dallas did lose the first meeting between these teams by one in Portland, but the Wings have really turned a corner this month to solidify themselves as a playoff team. I think they close out the first half with a win and improve on a 3-3 against the spread mark as road favorites.

Pick: Wings -4.5 (-114 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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