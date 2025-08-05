Wings vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 5
Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty have just a half-game lead on the Atlanta Dream for the No. 2 seed in the WNBA standings heading into a must-win matchup at home against the Dallas Wings on Tuesday.
Dallas is a double-digit underdog in this matchup, and even though it has eight wins in the 2025 season, it has traded away NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington while releasing Teaira McCowan.
All three players were expected to play big roles for Dallas this season, but instead the team appears to be in full on tank mode with the 2025 season looking like a lost cause despite strong play from rookie Paige Bueckers.
As for the Liberty, they’re trying to stay afloat without Breanna Stewart (bone bruise), and they’ve done it behind some elite play from Ionescu.
Can the All-Star guard keep it rolling at home on Tuesday?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for tonight’s showdown.
Wings vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Wings +10 (-110)
- Liberty -10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wings: +350
- Liberty: -455
Total
- 173.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wings vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 5
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Wings record: 8-21
- Liberty record: 18-10
Wings vs. Liberty Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- Ty Harris – out
- Karlie Samuelson – out
- Maddy Siegrist – expected to play
- Arike Ogunbowale – day-to-day
- Myisha Hines-Allen – day-to-day
Liberty Injury Report
- Breanna Stewart – out
- Nyara Sabally – out
- Kennedy Burke – out
Wings vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets
Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Paige Bueckers 28+ Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I love targeting Paige Bueckers in the prop market:
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers was just named Rookie of the Month for July, and she had a big game against the New York Liberty back on July 28.
In that matchup, Bueckers finished with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists, and she’s scored at least 20 points in three consecutive games.
When it comes to hitting this PRA prop, Bueckers has 28 or more points, rebounds and assists in 10 of her last 17 games. Overall, she’s averaging 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, putting her right in the mix for 28 PRA per night.
I think she’ll take on an even bigger load on offense with the Wings moving on from DiJonai Carrington on Sunday.
Wings vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
With Stewart out of the lineup, the Liberty aren’t nearly as dangerous on both ends of the floor, and they lost to the Wings by 10 points in Dallas back on July 28.
Since Stewart was injured in a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, the Liberty have dropped games to Dallas (8-21), Minnesota (24-5) and Connecticut (5-22). The Liberty did beat the Sun in their last game, but that win came by single digits and Connecticut has a net rating of -15.4 this season.
The Liberty have slipped to 11-15-2 against the spread in the process, and while they’re better than this Wings team, I can’t lay double digit points with them on Tuesday.
Dallas, despite a terrible record, has a net rating of -5.1, and it hasn’t been blown out as often as Chicago and CT (the two teams behind it in the standings).
I’ll take the points with the Wings as long as Stewie remains sidelined.
Pick: Wings +10 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.