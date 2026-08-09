Wings vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, Aug. 9

Olivia Miles and the Minnesota Lynx just keep on winning, as they knocked off the Las Vegas Aces in a marquee matchup on Saturday afternoon.

The win extended Minnesota’s lead as the No. 1 seed in the W, and it’s now 13-5 at home this season. On top of that, the Lynx have won 11 of their last 12 games, keeping Las Vegas and Golden State at arms length in the process.

On Sunday, the Lynx have another afternoon matchup, this time against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings. After winning just 10 games last season, Dallas is 19-13 in 2026, but it is slumping since the All-Star break, going 1-4.

After moving all the way up to the No. 4 seed in the league, the Wings have slipped to the No. 7 spot and could fall further with a loss on Sunday.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Lynx go all out on the back end of a back-to-back, especially since star forward Napheesa Collier (ankle) missed a huge chunk of the season recovering from offseason surgery.

Oddsmakers still have the Lynx favored in this matchup, so let’s check out the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the fourth and final meeting between these teams in the regular season.

Wings vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wings +6.5 (-118)

Lynx -6.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Wings: +205

Lynx: -250

Total

179.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wings vs. Lynx How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 9

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Wings record: 19-13

Lynx record: 26-7

Wings vs. Lynx Injury Reports

Wings Injury Report

Alysha Clark – out

Azzi Fudd – questionable

Lynx Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Wings vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Alanna Smith UNDER 8.5 Points (+100)

Former Lynx forward Alanna Smith signed with Dallas in the offseason, and her first season with the Wings has been a bit of a disappointment.

The 2025 Defensive Player of the Year is averaging just 5.1 points and 3.4 rebounds across 24 games this season, scoring eight or fewer points in 20 of those 24 games.

Now, she has come on as of late, averaging 11.5 points per game in four games (three starts) since the All-Star break, but I’m not buying this improvement against one of the best defenses in the league.

The Lynx are No. 2 in the league in defensive rating and third in opponent points per game this season, and they’ve kept Smith in check in her two appearances against them. The Wings forward had six and zero points in those games, and it’s worth noting that she’s averaging just 4.7 shot attempts per game in 2026.

I’ll gladly fade Smith, even though her recent play has pushed her points total well past her season average.

Wings vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick

Dallas is 0-3 against the Lynx in the 2026 season, and it has struggled mightily since the All-Star break, losing four of five games to fall back to the No. 7 spot in the standings. There’s a real chance this ends up being a first-round matchup in the playoffs, which would be a bad sign for Bueckers and Co.

The Lynx have wins by eight, 24 and four points against Dallas this season, and they’re coming off an impressive 11-point win over Las Vegas on Saturday. The back-to-back does throw a bit of a wrench into this game, but oddsmakers have moved this line from Minnesota -8.5 to -6.5 since it opened.

That could be a sign that the Lynx will sit some players, but they may decide to go for this game since they didn’t have to travel during this back-to-back.

Minnesota is running away with the No. 1 seed in the league, and it’s now 13-5 straight up at home with a 7-9 against the spread record when favored.

Meanwhile, Dallas is just 3-4 against the spread when set as a road underdog, posting an average scoring margin of minus-5.4 in those games.

The Wings have slipped to eighth in the league in net rating over their last 10 games, and they’d be in serious danger of picking up a third straight loss if Minnesota ends up being at full strength in this matchup.

Ultimately, bettors should wait for Minnesota’s injury report before betting on a side in this matchup, but if the Lynx have Napheesa Collier and Olivia Miles in action, I’d lean with them to cover.

Pick: Lynx -6.5 (-102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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