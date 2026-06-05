Wings vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The Dallas Wings are looking to keep flying high as they bring a three-game winning streak into Friday night’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Wings have actually now won five of their last six games after starting the season 1-2. Meanwhile, the Sparks have lost their last two contests following a three-game win streak.

The Sparks won all four meetings against the Wings last season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup.

Wings vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wings -2.5 (-105)

Sparks +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Wings -155

Sparks +130

Total

177.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Wings vs. Sparks How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 5

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): ION

Wings record: 6-3

Sparks record: 4-5

Wings vs. Sparks Injury Reports

Wings Injury Report

Awak Kuier – Out

Li Yueru – Questionable

Sparks Injury Report

Kelsey Plum – Probable

Wings vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets

Sparks Best NBA Prop Bet

Kelsey Plum OVER 24.5 Points + Assists (-126)

Los Angeles should get a spark on Friday night with Kelsey Plum expected to return after missing three games due to a sprained ankle. Plum put up 38 points and 9 assists in his last game before going down with the injury.

Plum has gone OVER 24.5 PA in five of six games this season. In fact, she went OVER 24.5 points alone in all five of those games. The lone UNDER was a 16-point night on 6 of 14 shooting in Phoenix, while the first four 25+ point games were at home.

If you’re feeling spicy, Plum 25+ points is sitting at +238 on DraftKings.

Wings vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick

Getting Plum back might be just what the doctor ordered for a Sparks team that barely trailed water without her.

Los Angeles is also looking to get back on track at home, where it's lost four of five games this season.

I’ll take the Sparks on the spread as they get their leader back.

Pick: Sparks +2.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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