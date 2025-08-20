Wings vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 20
There’s just one game in the WNBA on Wednesday night, as Kelsey Plum and the Los Angeles Sparks will host Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings at 10 p.m. EST.
Dallas is way out of the playoff picture in the W, but it has looked pretty solid as of late thanks to some strong play from Bueckers, J.J. Quinerly, Maddy Siegrist, and others. The Wings are building for the future, but they nearly beat the Sparks on Aug. 15, losing 97-96 in Dallas.
Los Angeles, on the other hand, is in the mix for the No. 8 seed in the W, as it has turned things around after a slow start to the season. Los Angeles is just 6-10 straight up at home, but oddsmakers have the Sparks set as 7.5-point favorites in this matchup.
Can L.A. pick up a much-needed win to stay in the playoff chase?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Wednesday’s action.
Wings vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wings +7.5 (-110)
- Sparks -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wings: +260
- Sparks: -325
Total
- 180.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wings vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 20
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Spectrum SportsNet, KFAA
- Wings record: 9-26
- Sparks record: 16-18
Wings vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- Ty Harris – out
- Arikie Ogunbowale – out
- Li Yueru – out
- Aziaha James -- probable
Sparks Injury Report
- None to report
Wings vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets
Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Maddy Siegrist OVER 13.5 Points (-120)
Wings forward Maddy Siegrist has really started to show her potential as a scorer recently, averaging 20.0 points per game since moving into the starting lineup (three games).
With Arike Ogunbowale – who missed Dallas’ last game – ruled out, Siegrist may operate as the No. 2 option on offense behind Bueckers.
Siegrist is averaging 11.8 points per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field, but she’s spent most of the season in a bench role. Since moving into the starting lineup, she’s played 33.6 minutes per game and is shooting 64.9 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from 3.
As Dallas continues to lean into the youth movement, it would make a lot of sense to keep feeding Siegrist on the offensive end. I think she’s a steal at this number against the worst defense in the WNBA.
Wings vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the OVER is the play to make in this matchup:
The Wings and Sparks played back on Aug. 15, and they combined for 193 points in a 97-96 win for Los Angeles.
These teams are No. 13 (Los Angeles) and No. 12 (Dallas) in defensive rating over their last 10 games, and they rank in the same spots in opponent points per game this season. The Sparks are allowing 88.8 points per game while Dallas gives up 87.3.
On the offensive end, Los Angeles has really turned things up since the All-Star break, ranking fourth in the W in offensive rating over its last 10 games while scoring at least 86 points in seven of its last eight games and at least 90 points in six of its last eight games.
These teams both love to push the pace (Los Angeles is third in the league while Dallas is fourth), and that should make for a high-scoring affair on Wednesday.
Two teams that don’t play a lot of defense and love to run is the perfect recipe for an OVER, and that’s why L.A. is the best OVER team in the W, going 24-9-1 to the OVER this season.
I expect another game where both teams are in the mix to score 100 points.
Pick: OVER 180.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
