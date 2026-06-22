Wings vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Monday, June 22

The Seattle Storm are hoping to end a 10-game losing streak on Monday night, but it won’t be easy as they host the Dallas Wings.

The Wings haven’t won two straight games since June 1 and 5, and are coming off a one-point win as -10.5 favorites against Chicago.

That June 1 victory was against Seattle, though, in a quite decisive 79-56 final.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Monday’s WNBA matchup.

Wings vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wings -9.5 (-118)

Storm +9.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Wings -440

Storm +340

Total

170.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Wings vs. Storm How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 22

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

How to Watch (TV): KFAA, KUNS

Wings record: 10-6

Storm record: 3-14

Wings vs. Storm Injury Reports

Wings Injury Report

Alysha Clark – Questionable

Odyssey Sims – Out

Alanna Smith – Out

Storm Injury Report

Jordan Horston – Out

Ezi Magbegor – Out

Taina Mair – Out

Jade Melbourne – Questionable

Wings vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets

Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet

Natisha Hiedeman OVER 14.5 Points (-129)

Natisha Hiedeman is in the midst of the best stretch of her first season in Seattle, which has been a great one. She’s averaging 15.3 points per game as she’s back in a starting role with the Storm.

Hiedeman has gone OVER 14.5 points in five straight games, including OVER 18.5 in her last three. I’d consider taking her as high as OVER 19.5 points (+241).

Wings vs. Storm Prediction and Pick

Seattle has been a bit more respectable at home this season than on the road. The Storm have covered the spread in each of their last four home games and are once again sizeable underdogs.

The Wings have struggled to keep much momentum going, and they’ve lost their last three road games.

I’m not quite confident enough to take Seattle outright, but I think the Storm can keep it within single digits.

Pick: Storm +9.5 (-102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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