Wings vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Monday, June 22
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The Seattle Storm are hoping to end a 10-game losing streak on Monday night, but it won’t be easy as they host the Dallas Wings.
The Wings haven’t won two straight games since June 1 and 5, and are coming off a one-point win as -10.5 favorites against Chicago.
That June 1 victory was against Seattle, though, in a quite decisive 79-56 final.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Monday’s WNBA matchup.
Wings vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Wings -9.5 (-118)
- Storm +9.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Wings -440
- Storm +340
Total
- 170.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
Wings vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 22
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): KFAA, KUNS
- Wings record: 10-6
- Storm record: 3-14
Wings vs. Storm Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- Alysha Clark – Questionable
- Odyssey Sims – Out
- Alanna Smith – Out
Storm Injury Report
- Jordan Horston – Out
- Ezi Magbegor – Out
- Taina Mair – Out
- Jade Melbourne – Questionable
Wings vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets
Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Natisha Hiedeman OVER 14.5 Points (-129)
Natisha Hiedeman is in the midst of the best stretch of her first season in Seattle, which has been a great one. She’s averaging 15.3 points per game as she’s back in a starting role with the Storm.
Hiedeman has gone OVER 14.5 points in five straight games, including OVER 18.5 in her last three. I’d consider taking her as high as OVER 19.5 points (+241).
Wings vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
Seattle has been a bit more respectable at home this season than on the road. The Storm have covered the spread in each of their last four home games and are once again sizeable underdogs.
The Wings have struggled to keep much momentum going, and they’ve lost their last three road games.
I’m not quite confident enough to take Seattle outright, but I think the Storm can keep it within single digits.
Pick: Storm +9.5 (-102)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop