Wings vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Monday, Aug. 17

The Golden State Valkyries are looking to make it six wins in a row when they host the Dallas Wings on Monday night.

Golden State had four days off after its fifth straight win, a 91-71 blowout against Chicago on Wednesday night. The Valkyries are now 24-9 on the season and 14-4 at home.

The Wings have lost four of their last five games and six of their last nine. That includes a 94-76 loss to the Valkyries just 10 days ago.

Golden State has now won five straight meetings against Dallas, including two games this year.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Monday’s WNBA matchup.

Wings vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wings +6.5 (-110)

Valkyries -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Wings +205

Valkyries -250

Total

162.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wings vs. Valkyries How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 17

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): NBCSN, KFAA, KPIX, KOVR

Wings record: 20-15

Valkyries record: 24-9

Wings vs. Valkyries Injury Reports

Wings Injury Report

Azzi Fudd – Out

Aziaha James – Out

Jessica Shepard – Probable

Valkyries Injury Report

Janelle Salaun – Out

Wings vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets

Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet

Veronica Burton OVER 16.5 Points + Rebounds (-120)

Veronica Burton has enjoyed playing against the Wings this season. She’s totaled 33 points and 12 rebounds in two games against Dallas, going OVER 16.5 points and rebounds in each contest.

The guard is also on a bit of a hot stretch as well, going OVER 16.5 PR in five of her last six games overall.

Wings vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

The Valkyries have a lot of things going for them heading into tonight’s matchup. They’re at home, have the rest advantage, and just beat Dallas by 11 earlier this month.

It’s also easy to fade Dallas here. The Wings are 2-7 against the spread in their last nine games, including a five-game losing streak ATS (1-4 straight up).

Pick: Valkyries -6.5 (110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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