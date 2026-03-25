Wizards vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 25
In this story:
The Washington Wizards are looking to end their 16-game losing streak when they visit another struggling squad in the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.
The Jazz have lost two straight and six of their last seven games to fall to 21-51 on the season, but they’re 13-24 at home while the Wizards are just 5-29 on the road.
Utah got a road win over the Wizards earlier this month, winning 122-112 as +4.5 underdogs on March 5.
The oddsmakers have the Jazz as home favorites at the best betting sites on
Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Wizards vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Wizards +4.5 (-110)
- Jazz -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wizards +150
- Jazz -180
Total
- 239.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Wizards vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 25
- Time: 9:00 p.m.
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, KJZZ
- Wizards record: 16-55
- Jazz record: 21-51
Wizards vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Bilal Coulibaly – Questionable
- Anthony Davis – Out
- Kyshawn George – Out
- Tre Johnson – Out
- D’Angelo Russell – Out
- Alex Sarr – Out
- Tristan Vukcevic – Questionable
- Cam Whitmore – Out
- Trae Young – Out
Jazz Injury Report
- Isaiah Collier – Out
- Kyle Filipowski – Doubtful
- Keyonte George – Out
- Jaren Jackson Jr. – Out
- Walker Kessler – Out
- Lauri Markkanen – Out
- Jusuf Nurkic – Out
- Brice Sensabaugh – Out
- Cody Williams – Questionable
Wizards vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
Ace Bailey is one of a few players taking advantage of his opportunity in an injured Utah lineup. He has been especially hot in the last few games, going 23-of-54 (43.4%) from deep in his last four games, and 38 for 85 (44.7%) in his last eight contests.
Bailey isn’t afraid to shoot from downtown, and that’s resulted in four straight games going OVER 3.5 3-pointers, and he hit that mark in six of those last eight games as well. That includes a 7-for-11 performance against the Wizards back on March 5.
Wizards vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
There is only one way to look in this game and that is to the Jazz. Utah already beat Washington earlier this month, and it's been much more competitive than the Wizards recently.
This is just the eighth time this season that the Jazz are favorites, and they covered in five of the first seven instances, including three of four at home. Meanwhile, the Wizards are 12-22 against the spread on the road this season.
Pick: Jazz -4.5 (-110)
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop