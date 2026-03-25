Wizards vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 25

The Washington Wizards are looking to end their 16-game losing streak when they visit another struggling squad in the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

The Jazz have lost two straight and six of their last seven games to fall to 21-51 on the season, but they’re 13-24 at home while the Wizards are just 5-29 on the road.

Utah got a road win over the Wizards earlier this month, winning 122-112 as +4.5 underdogs on March 5.

The oddsmakers have the Jazz as home favorites at the best betting sites on

Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Wizards vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wizards +4.5 (-110)

Jazz -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Wizards +150

Jazz -180

Total

239.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Wizards vs. Jazz How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 25

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, KJZZ

Wizards record: 16-55

Jazz record: 21-51

Wizards vs. Jazz Injury Reports

Wizards Injury Report

Bilal Coulibaly – Questionable

Anthony Davis – Out

Kyshawn George – Out

Tre Johnson – Out

D’Angelo Russell – Out

Alex Sarr – Out

Tristan Vukcevic – Questionable

Cam Whitmore – Out

Trae Young – Out

Jazz Injury Report

Isaiah Collier – Out

Kyle Filipowski – Doubtful

Keyonte George – Out

Jaren Jackson Jr. – Out

Walker Kessler – Out

Lauri Markkanen – Out

Jusuf Nurkic – Out

Brice Sensabaugh – Out

Cody Williams – Questionable

Wizards vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets

Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet

Ace Bailey is one of a few players taking advantage of his opportunity in an injured Utah lineup. He has been especially hot in the last few games, going 23-of-54 (43.4%) from deep in his last four games, and 38 for 85 (44.7%) in his last eight contests.

Bailey isn’t afraid to shoot from downtown, and that’s resulted in four straight games going OVER 3.5 3-pointers, and he hit that mark in six of those last eight games as well. That includes a 7-for-11 performance against the Wizards back on March 5.

Wizards vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick

There is only one way to look in this game and that is to the Jazz. Utah already beat Washington earlier this month, and it's been much more competitive than the Wizards recently.

This is just the eighth time this season that the Jazz are favorites, and they covered in five of the first seven instances, including three of four at home. Meanwhile, the Wizards are 12-22 against the spread on the road this season.

Pick: Jazz -4.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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