Wizards vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 30

The Los Angeles Lakers have another easy opponent lined up with the Washington Wizards in town for a Monday night matchup.

The Lakers just beat the Nets in their return home, but didn’t cover as -18.5 favorites in the 116-99 victory. They’ll also be without Luka Doncic tonight as he serves a one-game suspension.

On the flip side, this is the end of a five-game road trip for the Wizards. They did get a win in Utah, but just lost 123-88 in Portland as +16.5 underdogs on Sunday.

The oddsmakers have the Lakers as big home favorites at the best betting sites on

Monday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.

Wizards vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wizards +15.5 (-108)

Lakers -15.5 (-123)

Moneyline

Wizards +800

Lakers -1350

Total

235.5 (Over -120/Under -111)

Wizards vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 30

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, SPECSN

Wizards record: 17-57

Lakers record: 48-26

Wizards vs. Lakers Injury Reports

Wizards Injury Report

Trae Young – Questionable

Bub Carrington – Questionable

Alex Sarr – Questionable

Tre Johnson – Questionable

Kyshawn George – Out

D’Angelo Russell – Out

Anthony Davis – Out

Cam Whitmore – Out

Lakers Injury Report

Luka Doncic – Out

Marcus Smart – Out

Adou Thiero – Out

Wizards vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

LeBron James UNDER 33.5 Points + Assists (-113)

Tonight may seem like a great time to back LeBron James with Luka out and the Wizards on no days' rest. However, the Lakers also have to be wary of managing LeBron’s minutes as they host the Cavaliers tomorrow night.

LeBron has gone UNDER 33.5 points + assists in all 17 games since the All-Star break. He’s averaging 18.5 points and 6.7 assists per game in that span.

Wizards vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

I have to back the Lakers here. While I don’t think LeBron will necessarily go off, the Wizards can’t wait to get home after playing last night, and Washington is 14-23 against the spread as a road underdog.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are 27-17 ATS as favorites and 15-8 ATS as home favorites.

The Lakers won 142-111 in Washington back in January. I could see a similar outcome tonight.

Pick: OVER 235.5 (-120)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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