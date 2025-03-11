Wizards vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 11
The Detroit Pistons return home from a four-game road trip and are set as massive favorites on Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards.
Washington suffered its 50th loss of the season on Monday night, coming up short on the road against the Toronto Raptors. Now, it has to play the second night of a back-to-back, a spot that it has covered the spread in just 30 percent of the time this season.
Detroit, which is just one game out of the No. 4 seed in the East, could pick up some ground in the standings tonight since the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers (the two teams ahead of them) are playing each other tonight.
Here’s a complete breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my game prediction.
Wizards vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Wizards +15 (-110)
- Pistons -15 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +675
- Pistons: -1050
Total
- 235 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wizards vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 11
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, Bally Sports Detroit
- Wizards record: 13-50
- Pistons record: 36-29
Wizards vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pistons Injury Report
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
- Tolu Smith – out
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Daniss Jenkins – out
Wizards vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham OVER 8.5 Assists (-140)
Earlier today, I shared why Cade Cunningham is one of the best prop targets on Tuesday in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons are massive favorites on Tuesday night, and I think there is some value in taking Cunningham to go OVER his assists prop against the Washington Wizards.
Washington ranks 25th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, and Cunningham had 10 dimes in his first meeting with them this season.
The Pistons guard is having a career year, earning his first All-Star nod while averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game. Overall, Cunningham is averaging over 15 potential assists per game.
He and the Pistons should have a field day against a Washington defense that is dead last in the league in opponent points per game and 28th in defensive rating. Cunningham is a great buy low candidate after failing to clear this line in each of his last two games.
Wizards vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
The Pistons are returning home after a four-game trip, and they have a favorable matchup against a Washington team that was blown out by Toronto on Monday and has struggled on the second night of back-to-backs this season.
The Wizards are 3-7 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back, and they are just 12-16-2 against the spread as road dogs this season.
Detroit has won seven of its last 10 games, and it has the fifth-best net rating in the NBA over that stretch. Meanwhile, the Wizards are 23rd in net rating over that stretch, and they’ve struggled in games that veterans Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart have sat out of. Both players did not play on Monday.
I simply can’t back this Washington team – which has allowed the most points per game in the NBA this season – against a surging Pistons team. Detroit is just 5-9 against the spread as a home favorite, but it blew out the Wizards by 20 back in November.
That’s the lone meeting between these teams, but the Pistons have been even better since then, firmly establishing themselves as a playoff team in the East.
I’ll lay the points in what should be a blowout win.
Pick: Pistons -15 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.