Wizards vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 27

The Golden State Warriors are looking to win three straight games for the first time in over two months when they host the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

The Dubs have gone 10-19 since winning four straight in the middle of January, and this modest two-game winning streak is their first since then as well.

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The Wizards just ended a long losing streak of their own with a 133-110 win in Utah on Wednesday night.

The oddsmakers have the Warriors as big home favorites at the best betting sites on

Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Wizards vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wizards +14.5 (-110)

Warriors -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Wizards +650

Warriors -1000

Total

232.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Wizards vs. Warriors How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 27

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, NBCSBA

Wizards record: 17-55

Warriors record: 35-38

Wizards vs. Warriors Injury Reports

Wizards Injury Report

Bilal Coulibaly – Questionable

Anthony Davis – Out

Kyshawn George – Out

Tre Johnson – Questionable

D’Angelo Russell – Out

Alex Sarr – Questionable

Tristan Vukcevic – Questionable

Cam Whitmore – Out

Trae Young – Out

Warriors Injury Report

Jimmy Butler III – Out

Seth Curry – Out

Stephen Curry – Out

Al Horford – Out

Moses Moody – Out

Quinten Post – Out

Wizards vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets

Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet

Will Riley UNDER 1.5 Three Pointers (+106)

Will Riley made 4 of 8 three-pointers earlier this month against the Warriors, but has made just 7 threes in five games since then. He had another game with 4 threes against the Pistons a few nights after that, but is just 2 of 12 from deep in his last 12 contests.

I’ll fade Riley from deep tonight as I don’t expect the Warriors to give him the space he had in the first meeting a few weeks ago.

Wizards vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

The Wizards are feeling good after an upset win in Utah, and I can’t see the Warriors covering a big spread against anyone, even Washington.

Golden State has struggled recently, winning by 3, 6, 8 (against Washington), and 2 in its four wins this month.

Maybe the Warriors can run up the score, but I think this line is too high for Golden State.

Pick: Wizards +14.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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