Wizards vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 27
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The Golden State Warriors are looking to win three straight games for the first time in over two months when they host the Washington Wizards on Friday night.
The Dubs have gone 10-19 since winning four straight in the middle of January, and this modest two-game winning streak is their first since then as well.
The Wizards just ended a long losing streak of their own with a 133-110 win in Utah on Wednesday night.
The oddsmakers have the Warriors as big home favorites at the best betting sites on
Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Wizards vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Wizards +14.5 (-110)
- Warriors -14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wizards +650
- Warriors -1000
Total
- 232.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Wizards vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 27
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, NBCSBA
- Wizards record: 17-55
- Warriors record: 35-38
Wizards vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Bilal Coulibaly – Questionable
- Anthony Davis – Out
- Kyshawn George – Out
- Tre Johnson – Questionable
- D’Angelo Russell – Out
- Alex Sarr – Questionable
- Tristan Vukcevic – Questionable
- Cam Whitmore – Out
- Trae Young – Out
Warriors Injury Report
- Jimmy Butler III – Out
- Seth Curry – Out
- Stephen Curry – Out
- Al Horford – Out
- Moses Moody – Out
- Quinten Post – Out
Wizards vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Will Riley UNDER 1.5 Three Pointers (+106)
Will Riley made 4 of 8 three-pointers earlier this month against the Warriors, but has made just 7 threes in five games since then. He had another game with 4 threes against the Pistons a few nights after that, but is just 2 of 12 from deep in his last 12 contests.
I’ll fade Riley from deep tonight as I don’t expect the Warriors to give him the space he had in the first meeting a few weeks ago.
Wizards vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
The Wizards are feeling good after an upset win in Utah, and I can’t see the Warriors covering a big spread against anyone, even Washington.
Golden State has struggled recently, winning by 3, 6, 8 (against Washington), and 2 in its four wins this month.
Maybe the Warriors can run up the score, but I think this line is too high for Golden State.
Pick: Wizards +14.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop