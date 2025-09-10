Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Dream vs. Sun, Allisha Gray)
For the second time this week, the Atlanta Dream and Connecticut Sun will play a standalone game in the W, only this time it will take place in CT.
After winning Monday’s matchup by 25 points, the Dream remain in the mix for the No. 2 seed in the W as the regular season comes to a close on Thursday night. Atlanta also was able to get star Allisha Gray back in the lineup, as she finished with 15 points and six boards in Monday’s win.
Oddsmakers at the best betting sites have set the Dream as massive favorites on the road in this game, but can they cover as they look to lock up a top spot in the W ahead of the playoffs?
Here’s a look at my best bet for Wednesday night’s contest.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 70-72-2 (-3.31 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 154-148-2 (+1.15 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Allisha Gray 15+ Points (+100)
Allisha Gray 15+ Points (+100)
I’m making a small play on Gray, who returned from an injury on Monday and scored 15 points in less than 20 minutes of action against the Sun.
Gray was on a minutes restriction in that game – and she may be again on Wednesday – but I love this matchup against a Sun team that is 11th in the WNBA in opponent points per game and defensive rating.
On Monday, Gray knocked down 5-of-7 shots from the field on her way to a 15-point showing, and she’s averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from 3 this season.
So, we don’t even need Gray to have her best game to reach 15 points on Wednesday. With Atlanta looking to finish with the best record possible, I wouldn't be shocked if Gray remains aggressive – even if she plays limited time – on Wednesday night.
