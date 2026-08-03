Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Breanna Stewart, Storm-Liberty, Aces vs. Dream)

The 2026 WNBA trade deadline is in the rearview mirror, and the push for a playoff spot is officially on.

Monday’s WNBA action features a three-game slate, including the Phoenix Mercury’s first game since they added five-time All-Star Kelsey Plum at the deadline in a deal with the Los Angeles Sparks. The Mercury made the WNBA Finals in 2025, but they’ll need a magical finish to this season just to make the playoffs.

Phoenix is taking on another team on the outside of the playoff picture in the Chicago Sky in a standalone matchup at 9 p.m. EST. Prior to that, A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces play a potential playoff preview against the Atlanta Dream while the New York Liberty look to earn a win at home against the tanking Seattle Storm:

Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream

Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty

Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky

I’m eyeing a pair of plays for Monday’s action, including a two-pick parlay for the Liberty and Breanna Stewart against her former team. Can New York improve upon a solid 8-5 record at home?

Let’s dive into the breakdown for that play and more on Monday, Aug. 3.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 71-59 (-1.10 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 246-222-2 (+1.80 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Liberty-Breanna Stewart Parlay (-145)

Las Vegas Aces Moneyline (-105) vs. Atlanta Dream

New York Liberty-Breanna Stewart Parlay (-145)

Breanna Stewart 8+ Rebounds

This season, Stewart is averaging 8.6 rebounds per game, and the two-time league MVP has really picked things up on the glass as of late.

Over her last five games, Stewie has three with at least 11 boards and four with at least nine boards.

In addition to that, she’s grabbed eight or more rebounds – the number needed for this parlay – in 20 of her 29 appearances this season. So, I love moving this line down, especially against this Seattle team.

The Storm have really struggled on the glass in 2026, ranking 11th in the league in rebound percentage and 14th in opponent rebounds per game. While Stewart has yet to face Seattle in 2026, she’s played at least 31 minutes in every game since the start of July.

With that workload, the eight-time All-Star should come right around her season average on the glass in this matchup.

New York Liberty Moneyline

The Liberty have been awful against the spread on the road, but they’re 7-6 at home and have a net rating of plus-5.1 in those matchups. I’m going to forget the spread altogether in this parlay and simply take New York to win and improve to 9-5 at Barclays Center.

From a talent perspective, the Liberty have a far deeper team than the Storm, who are clearly in rebuilding mode around Dominique Malonga.

Seattle has dropped eight games in a row, nine of its last 10 and is a league-worst 2-14 straight up on the road. Even though the Liberty have not been as dominant as they were expected to be this season, I can’t pass them up to win this game, and likely win it handily.

New York did lose to Seattle (with Stewart out of the lineup) earlier this season, but that game was on the road where the Liberty are just one game over .500 in 2026.

With Stewie expected to play on Monday, the Liberty are the bet to make.

Las Vegas Aces Moneyline (-105) vs. Atlanta Dream

The Aces won the first meeting between these teams back in May by one point in Atlanta, and they’re basically in a pick’em scenario on Monday night.

Atlanta has been great at home (10-4) this season, and it’s won five games in a row to make a real push for a top-three seed in the league. However, the Aces are an elite road team, going 11-4 on the road.

These teams are No. 4 (Las Vegas) and No. 5 (Atlanta) in net rating this season, but the Aces’ offense (No. 2 in the W in offensive rating) could be an issue for the Dream.

Atlanta is not a great shooting team (12th in effective field goal percentage), and it has relied a bit on its defense (fourth in opponent points per game) to win this season. After all, the Dream are just 4-9 against the spread when favored at home despite winning 10 of their 14 home games overall.

The Aces average over 91 points per game this season, and they allow just 1.3 more points per game than the Dream.

I lean with A’ja Wilson and Co. winning this game, especially if they close as underdogs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .