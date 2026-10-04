Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Breanna Stewart vs. Dream, Aces vs. Valkyries)

Only four teams remain in the WNBA Playoffs, as the semifinals begin on Sunday afternoon with two intriguing matchups:

No. 8 New York Liberty vs. No. 4 Atlanta Dream

No. 3 Las Vegas Aces vs. No. 2 Golden State Valkyries

The Aces (Finals winners in 2025, 2023 and 2022) and Liberty (champions in 2024) have dominated the league in recent seasons, but Atlanta and Golden State are the higher seeds in their respective series entering the semis.

Oddsmakers are expecting the Aces or Valkyries to win the title, as they are the top two teams in the latest Finals odds:

Aces: +190

Valkyries: +250

Dream: +260

Liberty: +500

Even though Breanna Stewart and the Liberty upset the No. 1-seeded Minnesota Lynx in the first round, they’re still considered a long shot after earning the No. 8 seed in the 2026 season. This team still has a ton of star power – and championship pedigree – that could make it a tough out in the semifinals.

The Aces and Dream are favored in the two Game 1 battles on Sunday, and after a 3-1 showing across Thursday and Friday, I’m looking to keep things rolling in today’s edition of Peter’s Points.

Here’s a look at my favorite prop – and a moneyline pick – for Sunday’s WNBA Playoff action.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 108-95 (-8.07 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 283-2560-2 (-5.17 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Breanna Stewart OVER 22.5 Points (-118)

Las Vegas Aces Moneyline (-118) vs. Golden State Valkyries

Breanna Stewart OVER 22.5 Points (-118)

Breanna Stewart was elite in the Liberty’s series against Minnesota, scoring 34 points in Game 1 and 21 points in Game 2 while shooting a combined 17-for-34 from the field.

The two-time league MVP closed the regular season on a high note, dropping 24, 24 and 27 points in her three games following the FIBA World Cup break. The 27-point showing came in a loss to this Atlanta team, which has given up 19 and 27 points to Stewie in two games (she sat out the regular-season finale).

The Liberty are going to run a ton of offense through Stewart, who did not come out of the game in New York’s Game 2 win. With that type of usage, the veteran forward is really hard to pass up given her unique scoring talent.

The Dream finished the regular season third in the WNBA in defensive rating, but they were also fifth in pace. A game with a few more possessions certainly benefits Stewart, who has been on fire since the league returned in September.

Las Vegas Aces Moneyline (-118) vs. Golden State Valkyries

The Aces have dominated the Valkyries in the 2026 season, going 3-0 straight up with wins by 19, five and 10.

While the Aces had to go to a third game in the first round, they played a true WNBA Finals contender in the Fever, who have two MVP candidates in Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark.

Meanwhile, the Valkyries’ struggles on offense were evident in Game 3 against Dallas, and the team nearly lost to a squad that was dead last in the odds to win the WNBA Finals entering the postseason.

Golden State also only had one day off from that game to this Game 1 clash, putting it at a rest disadvantage. The Valkyries were elite at home in the regular season (17-5) and are 2-0 in the playoffs, but the Aces won 16 of their 22 games on the road in the 2026 campaign.

A’ja Wilson and Co. finished the regular season with the No. 2 offense in the league, and they are equipped to handle this league-best Golden State defense. With the Valkyries struggling with the Wings in Round 1, I’m worried about them hanging with a much better Aces squad with a ton of playoff equity.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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