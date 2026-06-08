Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Caitlin Clark, Liberty-Sun, Storm-Aces)

WNBA Commissioner’s Cup play continues on Monday, June 8 with a three-game slate featuring some of the game’s brightest stars in Breanna Stewart, Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, A’ja Wilson and more.

The action features two double-digit favorites – New York and Las Vegas – while an intriguing Eastern Conference battle between the Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics is set to be nationally televised on Peacock:

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun

Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics

Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces

The Liberty are undefeated in Commissioner’s Cup play, and they are my favorite spread bet for Monday night’s action. But, that’s not the only way to bet on these games!

There’s also a player prop and a team total to consider tonight, and I’m looking to fade Caitlin Clark after she struggled shooting the ball in a loss to New York on Saturday.

Let’s jump right into the odds and analysis behind each of these plays to get you ready for Monday’s WNBA action.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 33-15 (+12.12 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 208-179-2 (+15.02 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Liberty -12.5 (-115) vs. Connecticut Sun

Caitlin Clark UNDER 18.5 Points (-109)

Seattle Storm Team Total UNDER 72.5 Points (-115)

New York Liberty -12.5 (-115) vs. Connecticut Sun

Are the Liberty back?

After a 3-4 start to the 2026 season, New York has rattled off four wins in a row, even with Sabrina Ionescu (back, out tonight) injured.

The Liberty have improved to 6-5 against the spread this season, and they covered in their season-opening win over the Sun (106-75) even though Ionescu and Satou Sabally were out of the lineup.

New York is fifth in the league in net rating while the Sun are dead last (minus-15.3) and have just two wins in the 2026 season. Connecticut is in a total rebuild, and it ranks in the bottom two in the league in net rating, offensive rating, defensive rating and effective field goal percentage.

So, this is a very winnable game for the Liberty, even without their star guard.

CT is just 5-7 against the spread and has posted an average scoring margin of minus-12.2 points per game this season. I think the Liberty can win big and extend their streak to five games on Monday night.

Caitlin Clark UNDER 18.5 Points (-109)

Caitlin Clark is averaging 18.7 points per game in the 2026 season, but the star guard is shooting just 37.7 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from 3.

That’s a major concern for her going forward, especially since her shooting numbers have tanked since she missed a game against Portland on May 20.

Clark is shooting just 32.3 percent from the field (21-of-65) in five games since then, and she has scored 17 or fewer points in each of her last four games. So, I don’t love this line for her, even though Washington is 13th in the WNBA in opponent points per game.

The former No. 1 overall pick had 32 points on 10-of-28 shooting against the Mystics earlier this season, but she hasn’t come anywhere near this usage recently, averaging 13 shots per game over her last five games. I think this line is too high for Clark as she works her way through a shooting slump.

Seattle Storm Team Total UNDER 72.5 Points (-115)

It’s been a rough offensive season for the rebuilding Seattle Storm, even with former No. 2 overall pick Dominique Malonga back in action after missing time with a concussion.

The Storm rank:

15th in offensive rating

15th in assist-to-turnover ratio

13th in effective field goal percentage

12th in turnover percentage

15th in points per game

Seattle is averaging just 75.0 points per game in 2026, and now it takes on the defending champion Aces, who rank seventh in the league in defensive rating.

Seattle has scored 72 or fewer points in five games in a row, including four games where it failed to reach 70 points. I simply cannot trust this team, especially since it is shooting under 40 percent from the field as a group.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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