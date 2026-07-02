Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Dream-Mystics, Wings-Sun, Dominique Malonga)

The New York Liberty are WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Champions, and after a day off for every team in the league on Wednesday, regular season play resumes on Thursday night with an intriguing three-game slate:

Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics

Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun

Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd will return to Connecticut, as the Wings are set to take on the Sun in Hartford, the site of many of the former UConn star’s best games. The Wings have dropped two games in a row, but they are heavily favored against a rebuilding CT team.

I’m eyeing a side in that matchup, as I’ve parlayed the Wings with an Eastern Conference team – the Atlanta Dream – to both win. Atlanta is favored on the road against a Washington Mystics squad that has played better as of late, though it could be short-handed on Thursday.

Plus, there’s a player prop to consider for one of the best up-and-coming players in the game when the Seattle Storm close out the night of WNBA games against the Phoenix Mercury.

It’s been a strong season so far in Peter’s Points, but I’m looking to bounce back from some losses during the Commissioner’s Cup title game.

Let’s jump right into each of the plays for Thursday night!

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 49-34 (+6.69 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 224-197-2 (+9.59 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dominique Malonga OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-119)

Atlanta Dream-Dallas Wings Moneyline Parlay (-136)

Dominique Malonga OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-119)

Storm center Dominique Malonga is averaging 7.6 rebounds per game this season, but she’s really stepped up in that department as of late.

Malonga has returned to her usual role after missing time in concussion protocol, picking up 10 or more boards in four of her last five games. She was held to three rebounds in 22 minutes in her last meeting with Phoenix, but I am buying a bounce-back showing on Thursday night.

The former No. 2 overall pick has cleared this line in three of four games where she’s played at least 30 minutes this season, and the Mercury are ninth in the league in both rebound percentage and opponent rebounds per game.

Even though she struggled against Phoenix last month, I think Malonga is worth a look in this market.

Atlanta Dream-Dallas Wings Moneyline Parlay (-136)

Atlanta Dream

Atlanta’s losing streak stops here.

The Dream are still the No. 3 team in the league in net rating this season, and they are a top-five team in both offensive and defensive rating as well.

Meanwhile, the Mystics could be down two key starters in Georgia Amoore and Sonia Citron, and they’re already under .500 at home. Washington has been a tough team to figure out in 2026, as it does have some impressive wins, yet it lost by double digits to a four-win Connecticut team in late June.

The Mystics are just 14th in the league in offensive rating and have a net rating of minus-4.3 in the 2026 season. I think this is a prime bounce-back spot for Atlanta, even though it has been better at home (6-2) than on the road (6-5) this season.

Dallas Wings

This is a very winnable game for Dallas, even though the Sun are on a two-game winning streak.

CT still has a net rating of minus-9.3 this season, and the Wings have two of their stars playing in a very familiar environment in Hartford.

I believe Dallas can control this game on the defensive end, as it has the sixth-best defensive rating in the W and is facing the league’s worst offense. CT ranks 15th in offensive rating and 15th in points per game, averaging less than 80 per night. Even in the Sun’s win over Washington, they scored less than 70 points.

The Wings are coming off losses to two of the best teams in the W – Minnesota and Las Vegas – so I think this is a buy-low opportunity on Thursday. Dallas was originally favored by 9.5 points in this game, so the movement in the moneyline and the spread ends up giving us a more favorable price tonight.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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