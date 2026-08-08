Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Fever vs. Sky, Olivia Miles, Storm vs. Fire)

Saturday’s WNBA action starts off with a bang, as the two best teams in the league – Las Vegas and Minnesota – meet for the second time in the 2026 season in what could be a WNBA Finals preview.

That’s one of three matchups on Aug. 8, and there are plenty of betting angles to consider with a good chunk of the regular season still left.

I’ve narrowed things down to two sides (one spread and one moneyline) as well as a player prop for Lynx star Olivia Miles. The rookie guard is No. 2 in the odds to win the league’s MVP award, and she could make an even bigger case if Minnesota takes care of business against MVP favorite A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces.

Later in the afternoon, Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever look to bounce back from a loss to Las Vegas when they face the Chicago Sky, who are well out of the playoff picture through 31 games. The Fever are favored on the road in that matchup, a spot they’ve thrived in this season.

Plus, a nightcap on NBA TV features the Portland Fire taking on the struggling Seattle Storm in a Western Conference battle.

It doesn’t get much better than a full day of WNBA action featuring a few Finals contenders, so let’s jump to today’s picks to help you make the most of these matchups.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 76-63 (-1.27 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 251-226-2 (+1.63 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Portland Fire Moneyline (-125) vs. Seattle Storm

Olivia Miles OVER 18.5 Points (-120)

Indiana Fever -5.5 (-110) vs. Chicago Sky

Portland Fire Moneyline (-125) vs. Seattle Storm

Let’s start with the night game in today’s edition of Peter’s Points.

The Fire snapped a five-game losing streak on Thursday night against the struggling Toronto Tempo, and now they take on a Storm team that has just six wins in 2026.

Portland has a five-point road win and a five-point home win over the Storm this season, and it should be favored by even more in this matchup.

Why?

Well, Seattle is just 2-16 on the road in the 2026 campaign and has a net rating of minus-11.2 in those matchups. On top of that, the Storm haven’t exactly been great against the spread in their road games, going 9-9.

Portland is one spot ahead of the Storm in net rating this season, going 7-9 at home with a minus-4.0 net rating in those games.

This is a battle between non-playoff teams, but Seattle is impossible to trust to win a game outright on the road.

Olivia Miles OVER 18.5 Points (-120)

Miles ran away with the Rookie of the Year award weeks ago and has her sights set on the MVP in her first WNBA season.

The Lynx guard is averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting an impressive 50.2 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from 3. After a 23-point game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday, I think Miles is a little undervalued against the Aces on Saturday afternoon.

Las Vegas allowed the star guard to score 29 points in their first meeting this season, and the Aces still allow over 86 points per game in 2026.

Miles has put up 19 or more points in 15 of her 22 games since June 1, averaging 21.4 points per game during that stretch. She’s also shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from 3 since June 1.

I think this line is way too low for Miles, who has proven she’s one of the best guards in the league already this season.

Indiana Fever -5.5 (-110) vs. Chicago Sky

Indiana is coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Aces on Thursday night, but Saturday afternoon features a much easier matchup against the Sky.

Chicago has struggled a bit as a home underdog (3-5 against the spread), posting an average scoring margin of minus-7-6 points per game. Meanwhile, the Fever have the best record against the spread as a road favorite (5-3) in the WNBA this season.

Indiana needed overtime to win the last matchup between these teams back in June, but it still won that game by eight points. The Fever have also played much better over the last month, ranking No. 1 in the league in net rating over their last 10 games (plus-11.4) and No. 1 in offensive rating.

Chicago is eighth in the league in net rating (minus-0.9) over that same stretch, and it’s the No. 11 team in offense for the entire 2026 season.

Indy has two elite guards in Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, and it should roll to a win on Saturday afternoon. After all, the Sky are just 2-9 this season against Eastern Conference teams.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .