Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Fire vs. Wings, Sonia Citron in Mystics-Mercury)

Seven WNBA teams have clinched a playoff spot in the 2026 season, and the eighth and final spot could be clinched on Tuesday night.

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings simply need a win to earn at least the No. 8 seed this season, and they’ll play the lone team still alive for a postseason berth – the Portland Fire – at home as part of a three-game slate.

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun

Portland Fire vs. Dallas Wings

Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury

The Washington Mystics are the only other playoff team in action on Tuesday as these teams inch closer to the end of the regular season, even though the upcoming break for the FIBA Women's World Cup will delay the end of the regular season until late September.

After a rough 0-for-2 showing on Monday with the Minnesota Lynx getting upset, I’m back with two plays for Tuesday night’s three game slate, including a pick for Mystics star Sonia Citron.

Here’s a complete breakdown of each of these bets – and their latest odds – for Aug. 25.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 87-73 (-2.38 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 262-237-2 (+0.51 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Sonia Citron OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-129)

Portland Fire +7.5 (-110) vs. Dallas Wings

Sonia Citron OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-129)

Second-year wing Sonia Citron has not shot the ball as well as she did as a rookie, knocking down just 31.6 percent of her attempts from 3.

However, she was 5-for-6 from deep against the Mercury in the only meeting between these teams this season, and I think she could have a big game from deep on Tuesday.

Phoenix is dead last in the WNBA in opponent 3s made per game and 13th in opponent 3-point percentage. That’s a bad combo against Citron, who shot over 44 percent from 3 last season and is averaging 4.0 attempts per game from beyond the arc in 2026.

If the attempts remain in that ballpark, I think Citron could get some really great looks on Aug. 25.

Portland Fire +7.5 (-110) vs. Dallas Wings

Dallas should lock up a playoff spot sooner rather than later, but I’m not buying this team at this price on Aug. 25.

The Wings are 1-1 against the Fire this season, beating them by four on the road and losing to them by one, also on the road. Oddsmakers are giving Dallas the benefit of the doubt at home, but Portland is 9-8 against the spread as a road underdog this season.

Plus, Dallas has covered in just four of 12 games since the All-Star break, dropping from the No. 4 seed to the No. 8 seed in the process.

Overall, the Wings have better advanced numbers (seventh in net rating to Portland’s 11th), but the Fire have an average scoring margin of minus-5.9 as road dogs this season.

Since Dallas has struggled to put away teams since the break – and is down a key player in Azzi Fudd – I don’t mind taking the points with Portland as it attempts to keep some very slim playoff hopes alive.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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